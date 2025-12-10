Zeekr UAE and AW Rostamani Host Exclusive Zeekr 7X Grand Tour

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 320-kilometer drive can be a test of endurance, but on Saturday, 22 November 2025, Zeekr UAE and its exclusive distributor AW Rostamani transformed it into an opportunity to truly indulge every journey. An exclusive group of the UAE's leading automotive and technology media was invited to experience the next generation tech-luxe SUV on a curated journey from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, via the tranquil desert landscapes of Ras Al Khaimah.Born for every journey, the Zeekr 7X proved its credentials not just as an electric vehicle, but as a sophisticated companion designed to elevate the experience of long-distance travel. The drive became a rolling showcase of next generation tech seamlessly integrated throughout the vehicle. On the long, open highways, Zeekr's all-round safety systems demonstrated their prowess, with advanced driver-assistance features maintaining lane discipline and distance. The 36-inch augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) proved to be a game-changer, projecting crisp navigation cues directly onto the windscreen, allowing drivers to remain fully informed while keeping their eyes on the road.Inside the embracing immersive cabin, the journey was anything but a typical commute. The air suspension with Continuous Damping Control (CCD) worked silently to absorb road imperfections, delivering comfortable luxe that befits Zeekr's positioning as a global premium electric mobility brand. The interior philosophy of "home" was evident throughout, with Nappa full-grain leather seats, meticulous European design from the brand's Gothenburg studio, and a flawlessly responsive 16-inch central display. For moments of entertainment, the 21-speaker Zeekr Sound Pro system provided an immersive acoustic environment that engaged the sense of "hear" with concert-hall quality.The carefully chosen midway stop at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, felt like a natural extension of the vehicle's own ethos: elegant, serene, and technologically advanced. It underscored the lifestyle that the Zeekr 7X enables - one where luxury and sustainability are not mutually exclusive.The Zeekr 7X is available in the UAE with three trim levels, each offering non-compromised performance. Starting from AED 169,900 for the RWD Standard model with its 75kWh Golden Brick Battery, the range extends to the AWD Performance variant priced at AED 209,900, which delivers 646 horsepower and an impressive WLTP driving range of up to 543 kilometers. The RWD Long Range model, equipped with the 100kWh Qilin Battery, offers the longest range at 615 kilometers on a single charge, making inter-emirate travel effortless. Powered by an advanced 800V high voltage system, all variants benefit from rapid charging capabilities that align perfectly with the UAE's progressive infrastructure.During the 320-kilometer journey, the vehicles demonstrated this capability convincingly, arriving in Dubai with significant charge remaining - a testament to the futurist design philosophy that prioritizes both efficiency and elegance. This experience highlighted that the true innovation of the Zeekr 7X lies not in a single feature, but in the harmonious orchestration of its entire ecosystem. It is the synergy of the silent, powerful electric motors, the intelligent and intuitive driver aids, the premium interior appointments, and the seamless user interface.With this event, Zeekr UAE and AW Rostamani have proven that for the modern driver, the ultimate luxury is not just arriving at your destination but indulging every intelligent moment of the journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.