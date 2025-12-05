smart and AW Rostamani Group Redefine Urban Speed and Performance in Dubai with AI-Powered Campaign

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city obsessed with performance, luxury, and speed, smart and AW Rostamani Group have unveiled a groundbreaking campaign that reimagines how automotive performance is visualized. Showcasing the BRABUS editions of the smart #1 and #3, the campaign brings to life the unexpected force of "Rocket Launch Mode" - a feature that propels these compact electric vehicles from 0–100 km/h with surprising intensity.In a landscape saturated with automotive advertising, standing out required a fresh approach. Each creative in the series played with perspective and momentum, delivering striking visual twists that captured the essence of instant acceleration while staying true to the smart brand's intelligent, playful, and bold character."The smart BRABUS editions are engineered for a discerning driver who values both performance and sophistication," said Roberto Colucci, Director of EVs for AW Rostamani Group. "With features like Rocket Launch Mode, we are offering an experience that is not just about getting from one point to another, but about enjoying every moment of the journey. This is a vehicle that truly understands the pulse of Dubai, which is fast, futuristic, and unapologetically luxurious."The C2 Comms team added: “This campaign approached AI not as a shortcut, but as a true creative partner. Working with it allowed us to design visuals with a level of intention, precision, and control that traditional production methods rarely afford. What once demanded weeks of location scouting, full production crews, and extensive post-pro was reimagined through AI resulting in imagery that reflects the very essence of Dubai itself.”By transforming the visual language of speed, the campaign reinforces smart's position as a brand that challenges conventions in the premium electric mobility space. The BRABUS editions represent more than upgraded specifications, they embody a philosophy where compact design meets uncompromising performance, proving that size and power are no longer mutually exclusive.

