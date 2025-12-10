The People’s Chamber of Commerce Announces Fundraiser to Support Local Entrepreneurs Ahead of January Fourteenth Event

People's Chamber of Commerce launches a community fundraiser to expand support for local entrepreneurs and prepares for a major event on January fourteenth.

Your support allows us to help The People succeed!” — Sharifah Hardie

ARTESIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce has launched a community fundraiser to strengthen and expand its programs for entrepreneurs and small business owners. The chamber is also preparing for a major gathering on January fourteenth in Artesia, California, where an estimated two hundred attendees will come together to connect, learn, and create new business opportunities.As a nonprofit business association, the chamber is dedicated to strengthening local communities through education, advocacy, and consistent support. Funds raised through the new campaign will help the chamber provide vital resources to entrepreneurs who seek guidance, training, and access to a strong and supportive network.“Our mission is to build community through the power of people,” said Sharifah Hardie, National President of The People’s Chamber of Commerce. “This fundraiser helps us expand programs that uplift business owners, encourage innovation, and bring communities together. Every contribution makes a real difference.”The upcoming January fourteenth gathering is part of the chamber’s effort to bring entrepreneurs together in meaningful ways. Attendees will have access to expert insights, local vendors, and peer support. Board members and community partners will also take part in the event to share resources and celebrate new collaborations.RSVP Information for the January Fourteenth Networking MixerEvent nameThe People’s Chamber of Commerce Networking MixerDate and timeJanuary 14, 2026 6 PM - 9 PMLocation18300 Gridley Road unit F in Artesia, CaliforniaEvent Details• Free community networking event• Free membership• Free to vend• Space is limited• Open to the public• Designed to help people connect, collaborate, and build new opportunitiesWhat to Expect• Warm introductions• Community support• Expert insights• Local vendors• Real conversations• An empowering atmospherePreparation• Bring business cards if you have them• Name tags will be created at the mixer• Have your picture ready• Have a conversation topic ready for what you want people to ask you aboutRSVP linkReserve your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-peoples-chamber-of-commerce-networking-mixer-tickets The chamber’s Givebutter fundraiser invites supporters to help fuel this momentum. Contributions will strengthen programs, outreach efforts, and upcoming initiatives throughout the year. Donations can be made at https://givebutter.com/peoples-chamber-of-commerce About The People’s Chamber of CommerceThe People’s Chamber of Commerce works to uplift entrepreneurs, strengthen local economies, and expand opportunities for communities to grow. The chamber provides education, events, connections, and advocacy for small business owners. Membership is free and open to the public.Learn more at: https://www.PeoplesChamber.org

