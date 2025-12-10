The People’s Chamber of Commerce Announces Fundraiser to Support Local Entrepreneurs Ahead of January Fourteenth Event

People's Chamber of Commerce launches a community fundraiser to expand support for local entrepreneurs and prepares for a major event on January fourteenth.

Your support allows us to help The People succeed!”
— Sharifah Hardie
ARTESIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce has launched a community fundraiser to strengthen and expand its programs for entrepreneurs and small business owners. The chamber is also preparing for a major gathering on January fourteenth in Artesia, California, where an estimated two hundred attendees will come together to connect, learn, and create new business opportunities.

As a nonprofit business association, the chamber is dedicated to strengthening local communities through education, advocacy, and consistent support. Funds raised through the new campaign will help the chamber provide vital resources to entrepreneurs who seek guidance, training, and access to a strong and supportive network.

“Our mission is to build community through the power of people,” said Sharifah Hardie, National President of The People’s Chamber of Commerce. “This fundraiser helps us expand programs that uplift business owners, encourage innovation, and bring communities together. Every contribution makes a real difference.”

The upcoming January fourteenth gathering is part of the chamber’s effort to bring entrepreneurs together in meaningful ways. Attendees will have access to expert insights, local vendors, and peer support. Board members and community partners will also take part in the event to share resources and celebrate new collaborations.

RSVP Information for the January Fourteenth Networking Mixer

Event name
The People’s Chamber of Commerce Networking Mixer

Date and time
January 14, 2026 6 PM - 9 PM

Location
18300 Gridley Road unit F in Artesia, California

Event Details
• Free community networking event
• Free membership
• Free to vend
• Space is limited
• Open to the public
• Designed to help people connect, collaborate, and build new opportunities

What to Expect
• Warm introductions
• Community support
• Expert insights
• Local vendors
• Real conversations
• An empowering atmosphere

Preparation
• Bring business cards if you have them
• Name tags will be created at the mixer
• Have your picture ready
• Have a conversation topic ready for what you want people to ask you about

RSVP link
Reserve your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-peoples-chamber-of-commerce-networking-mixer-tickets

The chamber’s Givebutter fundraiser invites supporters to help fuel this momentum. Contributions will strengthen programs, outreach efforts, and upcoming initiatives throughout the year. Donations can be made at https://givebutter.com/peoples-chamber-of-commerce
.

About The People’s Chamber of Commerce
The People’s Chamber of Commerce works to uplift entrepreneurs, strengthen local economies, and expand opportunities for communities to grow. The chamber provides education, events, connections, and advocacy for small business owners. Membership is free and open to the public.

Learn more at: https://www.PeoplesChamber.org

Sharifah Hardie
The People's Chamber of Commerce
+1 562-822-0965
sharifah@peopleschamber.org
