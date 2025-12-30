The People’s Chamber of Commerce Establishes Small Business Grant Program for Chamber Members

Nonprofit chamber establishes small business grant program for its members.

This grant program is about strengthening our members, not just supporting them. Lasting economic impact is created through committed support and sustained investment.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce announced today the establishment of a Small Business Grant Program designed to provide financial grants to eligible Chamber members who are building, stabilizing, or growing small businesses.The grant program is being developed as part of the Chamber’s broader effort to ensure members have access to practical resources that support real business needs. Through ongoing engagement with entrepreneurs, the Chamber has identified grant funding as one of the most requested and impactful forms of support among its membership.The Chamber is currently working to fund its first Small Business Grant in the amount of five thousand dollars. This initial grant will be awarded once funding milestones are met and will serve as the first grant issued under the program. The establishment of this initial grant allows the Chamber to formalize grant policies, eligibility standards, review procedures, and reporting practices.“This program is being built with intention and accountability,” said Sharifah Hardie , founder of The People’s Chamber of Commerce. “Small business owners need access to resources that make a real difference. Grants are one of the most meaningful ways we can support our members.”The Small Business Grant Program is intended to expand over time based on available funding, donor participation, and strategic partnerships. While the initial phase focuses on establishing the program and issuing the first grant, the Chamber’s long term goal is to create a sustainable grant structure that can support multiple members as funding grows.Membership in The People’s Chamber of Commerce is free and open to entrepreneurs nationwide. Chamber members are eligible to participate in programs, events, networking opportunities, and future grant offerings, subject to established guidelines and eligibility requirements.The Chamber is actively developing grant criteria, application processes, and review timelines. Details regarding grant applications will be announced publicly once initial funding benchmarks are reached.Additional information about Chamber membership, the Small Business Grant Program, and opportunities to donate is available at https://www.PeoplesChamber.org About The People’s Chamber of CommerceThe People’s Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization created to help small business owners locate and access practical resources that support business development and long term sustainability. The Chamber provides free membership, free events, networking opportunities, business visibility, referrals, and access to support services. The organization operates on a donation supported model, allowing entrepreneurs to participate without membership dues.



