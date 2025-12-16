The People’s Chamber of Commerce Launches Nationwide Membership Drive That Removes Financial Barriers for Entrepreneurs

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Nationwide free membership drive expands economic opportunity and supports entrepreneurs through training, networking, the Timebank, and business resources.

Building Community Through The Power of People” — Sharifah Hardie

ARTESIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The People’s Chamber of Commerce has announced a nationwide membership drive that offers free membership to entrepreneurs across the country. This initiative is designed to remove financial barriers that prevent many people from accessing small business resources, entrepreneurship training, and community support networks. The effort strengthens the entrepreneurial ecosystem and expands economic opportunity for individuals who want to launch or grow a business.In many regions, chamber of commerce membership can range from a few hundred dollars to more than one thousand dollars per year depending on the size of the business. By contrast, The People’s Chamber of Commerce uses a donation based model rather than fixed membership dues. This structure aims to make participation more accessible for early stage entrepreneurs and small business owners who may be managing limited startup budgets.This initiative also reflects the Chamber’s mission to support small business growth by providing practical tools that build stability and long term success. Free membership gives individuals immediate access to entrepreneurship workshops, financial literacy programs, business development resources, startup support, networking events, the national business directory, and the community Timebank.The Timebank allows members to exchange services by using time instead of money. Every hour worked equals one hour earned, which can then be used to receive another service within the community. This model supports economic empowerment, financial literacy, and community wealth building by helping entrepreneurs receive support without increasing their financial burden. The Timebank encourages collaboration, business innovation, and capacity building among members while reducing the cost of launching and scaling a business.The Chamber’s national business directory improves business visibility and strengthens local economies by helping consumers discover small businesses, startups, service providers, and community partners. The directory connects entrepreneurs to new customers, collaborators, and suppliers. It plays a vital role in community engagement and supports business development and local economic growth. Sharifah Hardie , Founder of The People’s Chamber of Commerce, said the nationwide membership drive represents a renewed commitment to economic inclusion and social impact.“Many entrepreneurs never gain access to the networks and resources that create economic mobility. Free membership ensures that every person with a dream can join a supportive community. Our Timebank and business directory provide real tools that support small business growth, financial empowerment, and long term success. We believe that opportunity should not depend on someone’s financial status. It should depend on their willingness to participate, serve, and grow,” Hardie said.To introduce the membership drive, The People’s Chamber of Commerce will host its first community impact event of the year. The gathering will highlight business networking, local business showcases, community engagement, and small business development. Entrepreneurs will learn how to use the Timebank, how to increase visibility through the national directory, and how to participate in an inclusive economy that supports underserved founders and community based businesses. This event marks the beginning of many community focused gatherings planned across the country.Event InformationThe People’s Chamber of Commerce Networking MixerDate: Wednesday, January fourteenTime: six in the evening to nine in the evening Pacific timeLocation: 18300 Gridley Road, unit f, Artesia, California 90701Format: In personAdmission: FreeParking: FreeAudience: All agesCategory: Business and StartupsGuests are encouraged to RSVP at https://www.PeoplesChamber.org The nationwide membership drive is now open. Entrepreneurs and community members can join through the official website of The People’s Chamber of Commerce. Donations can be made on the website or via https://givebutter.com/peoples-chamber-of-commerce About The People’s Chamber of CommerceThe People’s Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening communities by supporting entrepreneurs, promoting economic mobility, and encouraging cooperative service exchange. The Chamber provides education, small business resources, financial literacy programs, networking opportunities, a national business directory, and a community Timebank that allows members to build and share value through their time and skills.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.