Beer Protocol Helps Women with Repeated Pregnancy Failure

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients with repeated pregnancy failure may benefit from a treatment protocol developed at the Alan E. Beer Medical Center for Reproductive Immunology in Los Gatos, CA, according to a new study published in the prestigious Medical Research Archives ( https://doi.org/10.18103/mra.v13i11.7117 ).The study entitled "The Beer Treatment Protocol for Recurrent Pregnancy Failure: A Retrospective Cohort Analysis" was communicated by internist Raphael Stricker and nurse practitioner Melissa Fesler from the Los Gatos clinic. The treatment protocol included 1,414 patients with repeated pregnancy failure over 15 years despite normal obstetrical findings. The Beer protocol tests for 13 immunological, coagulation and metabolic issues and targets any abnormalities that are present.“Dr. Beer recognized that all of these factors play an important role in pregnancy success or failure,” said Melissa Fesler, who received her doctorate in nursing practice from University of California San Francisco. “It is important to address all of these problems to get the pregnancy to work.”According to the study, the pregnancy success rate with this treatment protocol was about 70% compared to only 23% in an age-matched control group of women. The improvement in pregnancy success was significant.“These women have suffered tremendous frustration in trying to have a successful pregnancy”, said Dr. Stricker. “By following the Beer protocol there can finally be a baby in their future.”The Alan E. Beer Medical Center for Reproductive Immunology is a medical specialty practice that treats women with recurrent pregnancy loss and implantation failure ( www.repro-med.net ). Medical Research Archives is a publication of the European Society of Medicine.

