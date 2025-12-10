Orion Protective Services Announces First Veterans to Qualify Under Boots to Badges

Orion Protective Services Boots to Badges Program Proudly Supports Those Who Served

Veterans Omar Johnson and Nathan Machnacz become the first to qualify for reimbursement under Orion’s Boots to Badges initiative

EAST WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orion Protective Services is proud to announce the first two veterans to benefit from its Boots to Badges reimbursement program, marking an important step in supporting veterans as they begin new careers in the security field.Boots to Badges makes it easier for veterans to focus on their new careers by reimbursing key expenses, including background checks and the costs required to qualify for service as a professional security officer. By removing these barriers, the program lets veterans concentrate on learning the role, honing their skills, and putting their experience to work from day one.“Boots to Badges was established to provide veterans with a strong and confident foundation as they transition into the security field,” said Yelitza Herrera, Director of Human Resources at Orion Protective Services. “Omar Johnson and Nathan Machnacz bring exceptional dedication to their work, and we’re grateful and proud to support them as they advance in their careers.”For Machnacz, qualifying for reimbursement provides a solid foundation in his new role. He shared that protecting and defending has always been his calling, saying the program “has really supported me in my journey by providing job security.” He also highlighted the impact of having the fee for his CORI (Criminal Offender Record Information) background check reimbursed, noting that it “not only takes a financial weight off my shoulders, but it also shows me that the company truly values and supports veterans.”Machnacz also reflected on what he found when he joined Orion: “There’s a sense of respect here that makes the job feel good and makes Orion a solid place to be.” He noted that teamwork, shared values, and the comfort of working alongside fellow veterans have made him feel welcomed and part of the team from the very beginning.The Boots to Badges program underscores Orion’s ongoing commitment to veterans. Johnson and Machnacz are the first of many whose leadership, experience, and dedication will help shape the future of Orion Protective Services, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.About Orion Protective Services, Inc.Orion Protective Services, Inc. has provided security services for clients throughout New England since 2010. Security is not a one-size-fits-all solution, so Orion does not take an indistinguishable blanket approach. We take the time to ask the important questions so that we can provide a tailored solution that aligns with the client’s goals and agenda and is a good fit for the firm’s or community’s culture.Orion’s management and staff have the high level of expertise needed to provide custom security protection for a wide variety of customers, including residential communities, corporate complexes, municipalities, schools, construction sites and retail establishments. Orion has its headquarters in East Windsor, Connecticut, with satellite offices throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, enabling them to provide immediate, around-the-clock support and arrive at client locations in 30 minutes or less.

