Connecticut Recognizes Military Suicide Awareness & Remembrance Day

Edward Ramsdell and Samantha Sirois Pawloski accept a proclamation from State Rep. Rebecca Martinez (D-Plainville) declaring September 30, 2025, as Military Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day at Hartford’s Legislative Office Building.

State Leaders, Veterans, and Advocates Gather to Honor Lives Lost and Raise Awareness of Challenges Facing Service Members

HARTFORD , CT, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 30, the State of Connecticut came together to observe Military Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day with a proclamation reading and press conference at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. The event brought together state leaders, veterans, families and community advocates to honor those we have lost, stand with those who are struggling, and highlight the importance of compassion, connection, and understanding.The speaker roster included State Representative Rebecca Martinez (22nd District), Representative Jaime Foster (Chairman, Veterans’ & Military Affairs), Joseph D. Danao II (Deputy Commissioner, Connecticut Veterans Affairs), Brigadier General (retired) Lesbia I. Nieves, Command Sergeant Major Arthur Fredericks (Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Connecticut National Guard), Air Force Lt. Col. (Chaplain) Eric Wismar (United States Air Force), and Edward Ramsdell (veteran and veterans’ advocate; Treasurer, The Drive On Foundation).Speakers emphasized the significance of the proclamation and the power of community to care for service members and veterans.Ramsdell, speaking as a veteran and veterans’ advocate, reflected on the heavy toll of military suicide, which continues to claim an estimated 17 to 18 lives each day: “Too many of our fellow service members have died and continue to die daily by suicide – a tragedy that leaves families forever changed. This proclamation is a promise – a promise to look out for each other, to step in when someone is facing challenges, and to make sure no service member feels they must face their battles alone.”He also reminded attendees that the day is meant to inspire ongoing action: “Today is not just a ceremony – it’s a starting point. It calls on all of us – veterans, legislators, and community members – to check in with one another, recognize the signs of struggle, and offer guidance and encouragement. We have to have each other’s backs.”The proclamation and ceremony together demonstrated Connecticut’s commitment to raising awareness of the challenges facing service members and veterans, honoring lives lost, providing assistance to those facing challenges, and reminding every individual that they are valued and never alone.Looking ahead, participants shared a united commitment to pursue legislation in 2026 to officially establish Military Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Day in the state of Connecticut in perpetuity. By working together, this group of legislators, veterans, and advocates hopes to ensure that September 30 will always be a day to honor lives lost to military suicide, stand with service members and veterans, and raise awareness of the challenges they face.Orion Protective Services stands with veterans and advocates, proud to support efforts that bring awareness, care, and compassion to those who serve.

