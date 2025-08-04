Community Gathers to Remember the Life and Legacy of CSM Gary F. Sirois

State Rep. Rebecca Martinez presented Melissa Sirois with a proclamation signed by Gov. Lamont, as Drive On Foundation volunteers Steve and Tammy Small, and Edward Ramsdell, Treasurer, looked on during a recent ceremony honoring the life and legacy of CSM Gary F. Sirois

Tributes, state honors, and memories shared at an event honoring a soldier whose life left an imprint on all who knew him

Those of us who served with him knew we were standing beside someone exceptional. I think we all just want to do our best to carry his memory forward and honor him the best that we can.”” — Edward Ramsdell

EAST WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 1, 2025, family, friends, state officials and military veterans gathered at a ceremony held at Orion Protective Services’ East Windsor headquarters to honor the memory of Command Sergeant Major Gary F. Sirois.The event began with opening remarks from Edward Ramsdell , President and CEO of Orion Protective Services, as well as a fellow Army veteran and longtime friend of CSM Sirois. “He lived and breathed the military. He was a dedicated soldier,” Ramsdell said. “He showed up for his people every single day, without needing thanks or praise. He was steady, selfless and all heart. Those of us who served with him knew we were standing beside someone exceptional. I think we all just want to do our best to carry his memory forward and honor him the best that we can.”CSM Sirois served more than 20 years in the United States Army and Army Reserve. Among the commendations he received was the Bronze Star Medal, which was awarded to him for meritorious achievement during Operation Iraqi Freedom at Camp Victory in Kuwait. He was a lifelong Plainville resident, and he passed away on March 1, 2023.State Representative Rebecca Martinez (22nd District) presented a citation from the Connecticut General Assembly recognizing Sirois’s military career and dedication to service. In part it reads, “His life was defined by unwavering dedication, sacrifice and love.”She also delivered a proclamation from the Office of Governor Ned Lamont, celebrating his commitment to his country and fellow service members. The proclamation states, “His kindness and compassion and commitment to his family and fellow soldiers is his truest legacy.”Two American flags, flown over the Connecticut State Capitol, were presented to CSM Sirois’s daughter, Melissa Sirois. Sirois closed the ceremony saying, “Thank you all for being here for this recognition of our father’s service and sacrifice” and added other remarks that paid tribute to her father’s character, influence and devotion.Following the ceremony, a reception was held in the CSM Gary F. Sirois Conference Room, a space in the Orion office complex previously named in Sirois’ memory.In the months after his passing, CSM Sirois’s daughters Melissa and Samantha Sirois Pawloski, along with friends and fellow soldiers established The Drive On Foundation. This organization supports strengthening veterans’ mental health through advocacy, PTSD support, education and suicide prevention. The foundation also raises funds for Mission22 and works in collaboration with other veteran-focused organizations.About Orion Protective Services, Inc.Orion Protective Services, Inc. has provided security services for clients throughout New England since 2010. Security is not a one-size-fits-all solution, so Orion does not take an indistinguishable blanket approach. We take the time to ask the important questions so that we can provide a tailored solution that aligns with the client’s goals and agenda and is a good fit for the firm’s or community’s culture.Orion’s management and staff have the high level of expertise needed to provide custom security protection for a wide variety of customers, including residential communities, corporate complexes, municipalities, schools, construction sites and retail establishments. Orion has its headquarters in East Windsor, Connecticut, with satellite offices throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, enabling them to provide immediate, around-the-clock support and arrive at client locations in 30 minutes or less.

