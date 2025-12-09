Utah State Agencies Unveil First Revision of Parole Conditions in a Decade

Collaborative Effort Between Utah Board of Pardons and Parole (BOPP) and Utah Department of Corrections (UDC) Focuses on Clarity, Consistency, and Public Safety

Salt Lake City – Dec. 9, 2025 – The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole (BOPP) and the Utah Department of Corrections (UDC) have finalized a significant revision to the state’s parole conditions. This is the first time the conditions have been updated in a decade and the first time the revision has been completed in a true partnership between BOPP and UDC, including active participation from current Adult Probation & Parole (AP&P) agents.

The revision process, which took just one year to complete and implement, was spearheaded by BOPP staff with the full support of UDC, as both agencies were driven by a shared goal: to enhance public safety by making expectations for parolees clear and easy to understand. The primary substantive changes involve simplified language and reduced redundancy.

“This important work reflects collaboration, careful consideration, and unprecedented consensus-building across our agencies,” said Blake Hills, Board Chair. “The updated conditions promote public safety by making expectations for parolees clear and easy to understand, providing agents with the tools they need, and supporting the Board’s ability to enforce them.”

Key Highlights of the Revision

Clarity and Simplicity: The core goal was to remove repetition and use plain language throughout the document, making the conditions less confusing for parolees.

Compliance and Consistency: The revision ensures compliance with recent statutory changes. Additionally, AP&P is working to mirror the plain language in the probation agreements, promoting consistency across the criminal justice system.

Agent Tools Maintained: No supervision tools were removed or changed in the revision. The conditions are designed to maintain and strengthen agents' ability to effectively supervise parolees.

New Conditions Added to Reflect Evolving Standards: New additions include Employment and Release of Treatment Information as standard conditions, along with new specific conditions for Domestic Violence and Sex Offender Groups (e.g., internet restrictions and device transparency for relevant offenders) that reflect necessary updates based on changes in technology and best practices.

“We are committed to both elevating accountability and ensuring successful opportunities for our parolees,” said Jared Garcia, UDC Executive Director. “These updated conditions reflect a wise and effective use of modern technology and monitoring to supervise parolees more effectively. Our core mission is to provide the necessary structure, guidance, and opportunity to ensure a successful and lasting transition back into society.”

Hills and Garcia both noted that the process benefited greatly from including current AP&P agents in the workgroup, whose years of experience and feedback were invaluable.

“For the first time, agents who are doing the day-to-day supervision had a direct, meaningful seat at the table,” said AP&P Lt. Ben Cueva. “Our focus was making sure no tools were lost, and that the language was as clear for us to enforce as it is for the parolees to understand. This is a huge win for agents, ensuring we can supervise effectively.”

The updated conditions will go into effect for individuals released on or after on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

You can view the new parole conditions here.

