New Mailing System Coming January 5

To improve communication efficiency, safety, and reliability, the Utah Department of Corrections is moving to a new mail system for incarcerated individuals. Effective January 5, 2026, all personal (non-legal) mail will be processed and delivered directly by UDC mail processing centers, replacing the current third-party service.

To ensure proper delivery, beginning January 5, 2026, all incoming mail must be sent to the following addresses:

Utah State Correctional Facility

Incarcerated Person’s Name – Inmate ID #

PO Box 165300

Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Central Utah Correctional Facility

Incarcerated Person’s Name – Inmate ID #

PO Box 550

Gunnison, UT 84634

Under the new system, inbound non-legal mail will be scanned, and a copy of the mail correspondence will be delivered to the incarcerated individual. Outbound non-legal mail will be processed internally and sent to recipients via the US Postal Service as usual.

Mail Processing Guidance

The mailroom will process no more than five pages per mailing. Any mail that exceeds this limit will be denied.

will be sent to the inmate, and the envelope will be returned to the sender. Letters must be typed or handwritten on only one side of 8.5 x 11-inch paper.

, and distributed to housing units. Scanned copies will be stored for 30 days before disposal. Original documents will be destroyed after successful scanning.

This change will enhance safety and security, streamline processing, and improve overall mail services for incarcerated individuals and their loved ones.

For more information, please contact the Utah Department of Corrections at [email protected].