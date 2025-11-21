New Mailing System Coming January 5
To improve communication efficiency, safety, and reliability, the Utah Department of Corrections is moving to a new mail system for incarcerated individuals. Effective January 5, 2026, all personal (non-legal) mail will be processed and delivered directly by UDC mail processing centers, replacing the current third-party service.
To ensure proper delivery, beginning January 5, 2026, all incoming mail must be sent to the following addresses:
Utah State Correctional Facility
Incarcerated Person’s Name – Inmate ID #
PO Box 165300
Salt Lake City, UT 84116
Central Utah Correctional Facility
Incarcerated Person’s Name – Inmate ID #
PO Box 550
Gunnison, UT 84634
Under the new system, inbound non-legal mail will be scanned, and a copy of the mail correspondence will be delivered to the incarcerated individual. Outbound non-legal mail will be processed internally and sent to recipients via the US Postal Service as usual.
Mail Processing Guidance
- The mailroom will process no more than five pages per mailing. Any mail that exceeds this limit will be denied.
- When mail is denied, a denial slip will be sent to the inmate, and the envelope will be returned to the sender.
- Letters must be typed or handwritten on only one side of 8.5 x 11-inch paper.
- Family and friends must use standard #10 envelopes (4 x 9½ inches). Envelopes of other sizes will not be accepted.
- Postcards, greeting cards, and similar items are not permitted. Photocopies may be submitted if they meet the required paper size requirements.
- Photographs must be sent through Pelipost, Ameelio, or Flikshop.
- All physical mail will be scanned and printed in color before delivery. Inmates will not receive original documents.
- Processed mail will be folded, secured with a staple or tape, and distributed to housing units.
- Scanned copies will be stored for 30 days before disposal. Original documents will be destroyed after successful scanning.
This change will enhance safety and security, streamline processing, and improve overall mail services for incarcerated individuals and their loved ones.
For more information, please contact the Utah Department of Corrections at [email protected].
