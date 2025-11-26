Inmate Ralph L. Menzies Passes Away

The Utah Department of Corrections (UDC) is notifying the public that inmate Ralph L. Menzies passed away from presumed natural causes at a local hospital at 1:45 p.m. today, November 26, 2025.

He was 67 years old at the time of his death.

The Department issued this public notification after contacting Mr. Menzies’ next of kin, and the family of Maurine Hunsaker.

In accordance with personal patient privacy laws, the UDC cannot release further details regarding Mr. Menzies’ condition or medical information.

All medical questions should be sent to Josh Loftin at Correctional Health Services ([email protected]).

A release on the death can be found here.

Background

Ralph Menzies was convicted of Capital Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping in the 1986 death of Maurine Hunsaker, and sentenced to death in 1988. His sentence had been repeatedly appealed and was on hold pending a competency hearing scheduled for next month.

He had served more than 37 years and had most recently been housed in a men’s general-population housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility.