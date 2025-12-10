AqueoUS Vets® Partners with R2O Technologies to Continue Northeast Support

I’m so pleased to continue supporting AV on the road to providing clean water to everyone.” — Eric Russo, Co-Founder, R2O Technologies

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A premier provider and servicer of water treatment systems that address long-standing and emerging contaminants in the US, AqueoUS Vets® (AV) is expanding its manufacturers’ representation network by signing an agreement with R2O Technologies , an independent drinking water OEM representative based in Massachusetts.The co-founder of the company, Eric Russo, was previously employed by AV as the Northeast’s Sales and Business Development Engineer, brought on as one of the first representatives during the company’s national expansion. During his tenure, he supported Northeast drinking water treatment projects with their pressure vessel needs from concept through commissioning— including the first PFAS treatment system in Rhode Island as well as the largest PFAS treatment application for CETCO’s FS-200 to date.“I’m so pleased to continue supporting AV on the road to providing clean water to everyone,” says Russo. “I look forward to continuing the relationships we built together with the municipal clients and growing new ones in the future.”Using the Concept-to-Commission approach, AqueoUS Vets offers a solution to vessel design, media selection, manufacturing, installation, and commissioning custom water treatment systems that leverage advanced design technology, ensuring long-term operational reliability and the lowest cost of ownership.For more information about AqueoUS Vets and its offerings, please visit www.AqueoUSVets.com For more information about R2O Technologies, please visit www.r2otechnologies.com AqueoUs Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves.

