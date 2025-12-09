Flow-Tronic Launches IFQ Logger 2

The IFQ Logger 2 is a portable converter and data logger designed for use with Flow-Tronic flow sensors.

A rugged, field ready converter designed to deliver reliable flow insight with simple setup and smart data capability.

Our goal was to create a tool that can integrate seamlessly with existing sensor technology and enhance monitoring.” — Boris Sévar, chief executive officer of Flow-Tronic

WELKENRAEDT, LIèGE, BELGIUM, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flow-Tronic , a global leader in flow measurement instrumentation, is pleased to announce the launch of the IFQ Logger 2 , a next-generation portable converter and data logger engineered for today’s most demanding wastewater and environmental monitoring applications. Designed to deliver robust performance, reliable data and field-ready durability, the IFQ Logger 2 expands Flow-Tronic’s portfolio of advanced flow measurement solutions.The new device is built for high performance across a wide range of field conditions and integrates seamlessly with Flow-Tronic's existing sensor portfolio, including RAVEN-EYE, BELUGA, PHOENIX 2, and external 4–20 mA sensors.“It was developed with the operator in mind,” said Boris Sévar, chief executive officer of Flow-Tronic. “Our goal was to create a tool that can integrate seamlessly with existing sensor technology and enhance monitoring, ultimately giving crucial insights to the operators who use our devices.”The IFQ Logger 2 is equipped with a suite of capabilities that give operators clear data and the confidence to make decisions in the field. This new model includes the following features:An IP67 enclosure and stainless steel reinforced connectors that ensure long-term resilience in harsh environments. Hot swappable battery capability allows continuous operation during maintenance or extended field campaigns.A built-in display with magnetic navigation provides instant access to recent values, alarms, and data views, while the unit’s data recovery function safeguards information in case of SD card loss or corruption.Quick system setup powered by Flow-Tronic’s FUZION software allows for real-time velocity distribution and signal analysis, and efficient data download through a direct USB C connection.External data storage includes a 32 GB SD card supported by a 32 MB backup memory, enabling secure long term logging in .csv or .tsv formats. Together, these features help teams manage data more effectively and make faster decisions with reliable field insights.As part of Flow-Tronic’s ongoing focus on innovation and precision, the IFQ Logger 2 is now available for inflow & infiltration monitoring, capacity assessment, sewer overflow detection, and sewer studies.About Flow-TronicFlow-Tronic is a Belgian company established in 1989 and located in Welkenraedt. With more than 30 years of experience and thousands of customers worldwide, the company is internationally recognized as a leading distributor and manufacturer of high quality flow measurement instrumentation for both open channel and full pipe applications.

