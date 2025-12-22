AqueoUS Vets® Announces Paris Neofotistos as Chief Executive Officer

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AqueoUS Vets (AV), is pleased to announce the appointment of Paris Neofotistos as Chief Executive Officer. Paris brings more than 27 years of leadership experience in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment sectors and will leverage his deep industry expertise and proven track record to further strengthen AV’s operational performance, innovation, and growth.Paris most recently served as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at SmartCover, a private equity–backed water technology company. During his tenure, he led the commercial organization through a period of rapid expansion, successfully integrated a strategic acquisition, and played a key role in the company’s sale to Badger Meter.Previously, Paris was Vice President of Sales at Axine Water Technologies, where he built and scaled the commercial team and helped accelerate the company’s market presence.Before that, Paris spent 14 years at USP Technologies, a Veralto operating company, where he advanced through progressively larger leadership roles, overseeing operations, engineering, field services, program management, and commercial teams. He also spent five years with Infilco Degremont, a Veolia Water Technologies subsidiary, where he gained invaluable experience in environmental services and advanced water treatment solutions.Paris holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Virginia Tech and began his career as an applications engineer. A recognized innovator in the industry, he is the author of multiple technical papers and holds several patents. He currently resides near Richmond, Virginia.Please join us in welcoming Paris to AqueoUS Vets as we embark on an exciting new chapter of operational excellence, customer focus, and continued growth.###AqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.AqueoUSVets.com.

