New Book Fire Your Boss: Get Paid to Be Yourself Offers a Bold Blueprint for Breaking Free from the 9-to-5

Fire Your Boss Book Fire Your Boss Podcast logo Jonesy, Frank Garon, George Bruno at Ken McArthur's Impact Event

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book is helping everyday people trade burnout for freedom — and it’s not pulling any punches. Fire Your Boss : Get Paid to Be Yourself, written by Daniel Jones (Jonesy) with a preface by Frank Garon and a foreword by George Bruno, officially launched on December 6, 2025, and is now available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.Based on the hit Fire Your Boss Podcast, this real-talk guide is for anyone ready to escape the traditional 9-to-5, start earning on their own terms, and build a business that actually fits their life.“We’re not here to tell you to follow your passion,” says author Dan Jones. “We’re here to help you turn your life experience into income — without the fake hype or ‘grind 24/7’ nonsense.”Not Just Another Business Book — A MovementMore than 60 percent of American workers report feeling disengaged at work, and millions are exploring freelancing, side hustles, and self-employment. Fire Your Boss: Get Paid to Be Yourself lands at a moment when people are questioning the value of trading time for money in systems that no longer serve them.Unlike other books that preach hustle without a plan, this one lays out the exact steps to transition from employee to entrepreneur — without losing your mind or your savings.Readers will learn how to:-Turn their personal story into a profitable niche-Build momentum without burning out-Create offers people actually want-Market themselves authentically — without being fake or pushy-Sell with confidence and serve with integrity-Turn simple skills into scalable income streamsPacked with coaching insights, behind-the-scenes lessons, and decades of combined entrepreneurial experience, Fire Your Boss delivers a practical, empowering blueprint for building income and freedom — even for those starting from zero.From Podcast to PageThe Fire Your Boss Podcast has built a loyal following by blending entrepreneurial insight with brutal honesty, humor, and no-fluff advice. The book is a natural extension of the show’s core message: that it's not only possible — but realistic — to make a living by being your real, authentic self.Co-hosts George Bruno, Frank Garon, and Dan “Jonesy” Jones each bring a different background to the table — from truck driving to corporate burnout to personal development coaching — but they share one core belief: you don’t need to be special to succeed. You need a plan, a process, and the willingness to act.A Word from the Authors“People think self-employment means risky,” says Frank Garon, who wrote the book’s preface. “But depending on a boss, a company, or a broken system to take care of you? That’s the real risk.”“This is more than a business book,” adds George Bruno. “It’s a manifesto for personal freedom. You weren’t meant to live and die in someone else’s system.”Who It's ForFire Your Boss is for anyone ready to stop overthinking and start building. Whether you’re on your lunch break dreaming of something more, or neck-deep in a side hustle that’s ready to scale, this book meets you where you are.It’s written for:Corporate dropouts, dreamers, and side-hustlersFreelancers, creatives, coaches, consultants, and service providersPeople tired of being underpaid, overworked, and underestimatedAnyone who wants to turn knowledge, skills, or experience into real income — without begging for followers or faking a personal brandReal Results, Not Just MotivationWhere most business books stop at mindset, Fire Your Boss goes further. It blends strategy with story, clarity with action. Readers will walk away with systems they can implement — not just ideas they can ponder.Title: Fire Your Boss: Get Paid to Be YourselfAuthor: Daniel JonesPreface: Frank GaronForeword: George BrunoRelease Date: December 6, 2025Formats: Paperback and KindleAvailability: AmazonBuy on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Fire-Your-Boss-Paid-yourself/dp/B0G5HFPMKJ About the AuthorsDan “Jonesy” Jones is a marketer, strategist, and entrepreneur who turned his side hustle into a full-time business after escaping corporate IT burnout. He now runs Marketing Agency Near You , helping service-based businesses clarify their offers and grow with smarter messaging, systems, and strategy. He’s the lead author of Fire Your Boss and co-host of the podcast of the same name.Frank Garon is a veteran of the online marketing world who went from bankrupt truck driver to full-time entrepreneur. Now, he teaches people how to create passive income through land investing at LandFormula.org, and brings nearly three decades of experience to the mic as co-host of the Fire Your Boss Podcast.George Bruno is a respected coach, communicator, and content creator known for his work around identity, masculinity, and meaningful work. His insights help thousands of men find their voice, vocation, and vision. His foreword to Fire Your Boss sets the tone for what’s more than just a business book — it’s a call to own your life.About the PodcastThe Fire Your Boss Podcast is a weekly show that helps everyday people break free from the 9-to-5 and build income streams that actually support their life — not consume it. Hosted by George Bruno, Frank Garon, and Daniel “Jonesy” Jones, the show dives into mindset, strategy, marketing, money, and what it really takes to work for yourself.New episodes are released every week across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.Listen here: https://fireyourbosspodcast.com

Fire Your Boss Episode 33

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.