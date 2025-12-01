We Buy Any House Fast to Host 12th Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive in Levittown

Team members, volunteers, and community members unite for We Buy Any House Fast's annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive and Parking Lot Party.

LEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Buy Any House Fast is proud to invite the Bucks County community to its 12th Annual Toys for Tots Parking Lot Party on Saturday, December 13, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 7998 New Falls Road, Levittown, PA.This free community event will feature a festive atmosphere where attendees can drop off new, unwrapped toys and enjoy a day filled with music, food, and holiday fun. The event benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, helping bring joy to children across the region this holiday season.Over the past 11 years, co-owners Jonathan Geftman and Jeff Lister have grown this event into one of the largest local donation efforts for Toys for Tots in Bucks County. The company has contributed thousands of toys and tens of thousands of dollars , helping thousands of local families celebrate the holidays with dignity and joy.“Our community shows up every year in a big way,” said Jeff Lister, owner of We Buy Any House Fast. “This is more than a drop-off event. It’s a way for neighbors to come together and give back during the season.”As a Levittown-based real estate company that helps homeowners sell their houses quickly and easily, We Buy Any House Fast remains committed to giving back to the people they serve.“We’re honored to host this event for the twelfth year,” said Jonathan Geftman, co-owner. “It’s our favorite day of the year, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone come out with their giving spirit.”Community members are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy and enjoy the celebration. No RSVP is needed. Photos from past years, donation details, and event updates are available on the company’s Facebook page Founded by Jonathan Geftman and Jeff Lister, We Buy Any House Fast is a trusted home-buying company based in Levittown , Pennsylvania, serving homeowners across Bucks County, Montgomery County, and surrounding areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With over 25 years of combined experience, the company specializes in purchasing residential properties as-is, offering homeowners a fast, stress-free alternative to traditional real estate listings. Whether facing foreclosure, inheritance, relocation, or costly repairs, homeowners turn to We Buy Any House Fast for quick, fair cash offers and closings in as little as seven days.

