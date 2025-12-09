Dan's Lock and Key Alerts Local Community to Increasing Locksmith Search Scams

Dan's Lock and Key of Bristol, PA, shows a recent automotive key service as part of its effort to help local residents understand how to identify a real, trusted locksmith and avoid misleading online search results.

Owner Dan Waslenko shares guidance to help residents avoid misleading online locksmith listings and protect their homes, vehicles, and wallets.

Misleading locksmith listings can look local, which is why people get caught off guard. With a few simple checks, residents can spot red flags and choose someone they trust.” — Dan Waslenko, Owner of Dan's Lock and Key

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dan's Lock and Key, a trusted mobile locksmith service based in Bristol, is urging residents to stay alert when searching online for a locksmith. Owner Dan Waslenko shares insights to help consumers recognize misleading search results and avoid common pitfalls that continue to impact homeowners, renters, and drivers across the region.According to Waslenko, many consumers rely on quick online searches such as "locksmith near me" when they are locked out or need urgent service. While this is convenient, it has also created an opening for deceptive listings that appear local but route calls to distant call centers. These call centers often dispatch unvetted technicians and create confusion around pricing.Waslenko explains that the pressure of an emergency lockout can lead people to make fast decisions without realizing the risks. He encourages consumers to pause long enough to confirm that the company they choose is a legitimate local locksmith with a verifiable address, a working phone number, and a clear description of services. He adds that transparency and communication are essential, especially when someone is already stressed or facing a time sensitive lock issue.Dan's Lock and Key emphasizes that an ethical locksmith will provide upfront information about service expectations, arrival times, and pricing. The company recommends that residents ask questions before agreeing to a dispatch, including whether the locksmith is truly local, what credentials they carry, and whether the quote provided on the phone will match the final bill.In addition to these guidelines, Waslenko encourages consumers to review a locksmith's website, read recent customer feedback, and verify that the company name on the service vehicle matches the one given during the call. Simple checks like these can help prevent surprise fees or service gaps.For residents of Bristol and the surrounding communities, Dan's Lock and Key continues to focus on clarity, reliability, and customer trust. Waslenko notes that the goal is not only to respond quickly when a lockout occurs but also to help people feel confident in the choices they make when hiring a locksmith. Dan's Lock and Key is a locally owned mobile locksmith serving Bristol, PA and the Bucks County and Northeast Philadelphia region. Founded by owner and technician Dan Waslenko, the company provides residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith solutions with an emphasis on reliability, clarity, and community focused service.

