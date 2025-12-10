Rootstock Software Launches New Managed Services Offering

Rootstock Cloud ERP Logo

Providing Day-to-day ERP administration for manufacturers and distributors that have lean technical teams

Managed Services gives product companies a dedicated team of Rootstock experts to run, maintain, and optimize their ERP system day in and day out—helping lean teams stay efficient and adapt quickly.” — Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in cloud ERP for product-based companies, today announced the launch of Rootstock Managed Services. The new offering provides customers with turnkey administration, which ensures smooth operation of their Rootstock ERP environment and ongoing alignment as their business continues to grow and evolve.Rootstock Managed Services ( https://clouderp.rootstock.com/managed-services ) was created to support manufacturers and distributors that prefer to keep internal staff focused on their business rather than technology. With this new service tier, customers can offload routine ERP management tasks—such as system administration, configuration updates, applying best practices, and upgrade management—to a dedicated group of Rootstock experts. The result will be a high-performing ERP environment that adapts quickly to business changes and supports efficient, resilient operations.“The launch of Managed Services strengthens our commitment to supporting customers that have various levels of service needs across the ERP lifecycle,” said Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock ( https://www.rootstock.com/about-erp-software-company/management-team/ ). “Many manufacturers and distributors operate with streamlined teams, and this new offering gives them a dedicated group of Rootstock experts to run, maintain, and optimize their system day in and day out. With the expertise we gained through the Praxis acquisition, we’re able to bring this offering forward faster and with exceptional depth.”The Praxis team has proven experience in administering Rootstock ERP environments for optimal user adoption, system performance, and long-term customer success. Their expertise helped fast-track the program’s structure, processes, and readiness, helping Rootstock to launch the service sooner than planned.“With the ongoing labor shortage in manufacturing, many product companies are optimizing staff and looking to technology vendors to help manage modern ERP solutions,” said Caroline Marty ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/carolinesantander/ ), SVP of Global Professional Services & Enablement at Rootstock. “With the Managed Services offering, customers gain immediate access to skilled specialists who understand both the Rootstock platform and the operational needs of product companies. Our team will provide ERP stewardship and continuous tuning, ensuring the solution keeps pace with the customer’s changing needs. In doing so, we operate as a seamless extension of their organization and extend the value of ERP long after implementation.”With this launch, Rootstock now offers four complementary tiers of customer services ( https://clouderp.rootstock.com/services-overview ) designed to support every stage of the ERP journey:• STANDARD SUCCESS – handles product issues, questions, and cases.• PLATINUM SUCCESS – delivers priority routing and faster response via a designated technical account manager who understands the customer’s business environment and guides the customer’s internal admin team to desired outcomes.• MANAGED SERVICES – provides an extended ERP operations team to perform system administration, operational monitoring, updates, and hands-on optimization.• PROFESSIONAL SERVICES – performs ERP implementation and optimization, as well as extends Rootstock to meet additional business needs.With this model, customers can select the level of partnership and operational engagement that best fits their needs. In this way, customers have a flexible path to long-term ERP success—whether they want guidance, full operational support, or strategic transformation.Rootstock Managed Services is available now, with early adopters onboarding. The company is seeing strong interest from organizations looking for enhanced ERP administration. More information is available at https://www.rootstock.com/ ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N30000005uSuCEAU ) provides the leading ERP for product companies , empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

Hear the Value & Outcomes of Rootstock ERP

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.