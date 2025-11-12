Petty Products Selects Rootstock ERP to Modernize Operations and Support Growth

Rootstock Cloud ERP Logo

Arizona-based supplier of bathroom fixtures adopts Rootstock ERP and Agentforce Revenue Management to gain data-driven visibility & scale for ongoing expansion

By leveraging Rootstock, Petty Products is building a strong digital foundation to extend its reputation for quality and service while scaling into new markets.” — Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software today announced that Petty Products , a fast-growing provider of bath fixtures for major residential builders, has selected Rootstock ERP to modernize its operations and support its ambitious growth trajectory.Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Petty Products supplies and installs shower enclosures, bath accessories, and mirrors for high-volume, new residential developments. The company works with national and local builders across Arizona and has plans to expand into new states and product lines—including windows and doors—over the next two to three years.“Petty Products has earned a reputation for outstanding customer service, quality installations, and responsiveness to its builder and contractor clients,” said Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software. “By leveraging Rootstock, they’re building a strong digital foundation to extend this reputation while scaling into new markets. Rootstock Cloud ERP ’s real-time data insights will help ensure Petty Products can continue to deliver at the highest level as they grow.”As Petty Products grew, the company decided to invest in advanced ERP technology to support a higher volume of projects and increased demand. After evaluating more than a dozen ERP solutions, Petty Products selected Rootstock for its robust operational capabilities and Salesforce-native architecture. Together with Agentforce Revenue Management , the new system will unify sales and operations, strengthen the company’s data foundation, and improve coordination across departments.“Our focus has always been on reliability, quality, and service,” said Jack Petty ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/jack-petty-60078088/ ), VP of Operations at Petty Products. “Rootstock ERP will give us the tools to plan ahead with confidence—anticipating project needs, aligning purchasing with our pipeline, and keeping materials flowing on schedule. Its MRP capabilities will also help us maintain accurate inventory levels and continue delivering the service our clients expect.”Petty Products is working with Praxis Solutions ( https://www.getpraxis.com/ ), a Rootstock Gold Partner, to deploy its ERP, with a go-live planned before January 2026. Once in place, the system will bring together order, inventory, and purchasing data to support the company’s next phase of growth.To learn how Rootstock ERP helps product companies achieve their growth objectives, schedule a demo ( https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/ ).Salesforce, Agentforce Revenue Management, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform ( https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-erp/ ), Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

Why IT Leaders Recommend Rootstock

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.