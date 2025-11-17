Rootstock Software Acquires Praxis Solutions and Appoints Praxis Head Ohad Idan as Vice President of Product

Rootstock Cloud ERP Logo Ohad Idan, VP of Product at Rootstock Software

Acquisition to deepen Rootstock's Salesforce ecosystem expertise, accelerate agentic capabilities, and strengthen ERP product leadership

Both the acquisition of Praxis and Ohad’s appointment mark major steps in Rootstock’s long-term strategy to lead a new era of ERP innovation.” — Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software (“Rootstock” or “the Company”), a recognized leader in cloud ERP for product-based companies, today announced its acquisition of Praxis Solutions, LLC (“Praxis”), a Salesforce consulting and implementation firm with a long-standing partnership with Rootstock. Rootstock is backed by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm.As part of the acquisition, Ohad Idan , Founder and CEO of Praxis, will join Rootstock as its new Vice President of Product, adding his proven leadership and vision to the company’s next phase of growth. Coupled with expanded professional services capabilities, the acquisition will enable Rootstock to deliver its Salesforce-native ERP solution to a broader base of product companies worldwide.“Both the acquisition of Praxis and Ohad’s appointment mark major steps in Rootstock’s long-term strategy to lead a new era of ERP innovation,” said Rick Berger , CEO of Rootstock. “Praxis has been a trusted partner for many years, and integrating their team’s expertise across the Salesforce ecosystem and Rootstock ERP will strengthen our innovation engine and accelerate our ability to deliver measurable value to customers. With Ohad leading our product strategy, we are poised to redefine ERP, making it more intelligent, connected, and adaptable for product companies of the future.”Mr. Idan is a Salesforce MVP Hall of Famer ( https://www.salesforce.com/blog/welcome-hall-of-fame-mvps/ ) and winner of the 2025 Dreamforce Hackathon. With more than 20 years of experience across manufacturing, logistics, and enterprise technology, he has helped many companies modernize their operations and implement scalable digital solutions. At Praxis, Mr. Idan led numerous digital transformation initiatives using Salesforce and Rootstock solutions and built a reputation for customer partnerships grounded in trust, transparency, and measurable results. Previously, he held operational and technical leadership roles at I.D. Systems, Elcom Technologies, and Titan Tool, where he spearheaded large-scale ERP and CRM initiatives.“I’m thrilled to join Rootstock at such a pivotal time in the Company’s trajectory,” said Mr. Idan. “The integration of Praxis into Rootstock is an exciting milestone in our mission to empower manufacturers and distributors with AI-enabled ERP solutions that drive efficiency, agility, and growth. Product companies are demanding a flexible, forward-looking ERP, but as these businesses define their AI strategies, they also need a partner to help them achieve agentic maturity. We’re setting a course to deliver the agentic innovations that foster resilience, performance, and long-term success.”The Praxis consulting team will be integrated into Rootstock’s Global Professional Services organization ( https://www.rootstock.com/services/professional-services/ ), led by Caroline (Santander) Marty, SVP of Global Professional Services & Enablement ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/carolinesantander/ ).“Our organizations have a shared culture focused on customer success,” said Ms. Marty. “This means Praxis customers can expect the same high level of service, but now with the added benefit of Rootstock’s expanded resources and global support infrastructure. And because their consultants already know our platform, technology, and many of our customers, they can immediately hit the ground running, contributing to our projects. Finally, the addition of the Praxis team expands our delivery capacity and accelerates our ability to offer additional services.”Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.ABOUT PRAXIS SOLUTIONSPraxis Solutions ( https://www.getpraxis.com/ ) is a Salesforce consulting and implementation firm with in-depth expertise in the Salesforce ecosystem and Rootstock ERP. As a long-standing Rootstock partner, Praxis has helped manufacturers and distributors streamline operations through tailored ERP implementations, integrations, and system enhancements. The company’s Managed Services offering extends its commitment to customer success by providing ongoing optimization, administration, and support after go-live. Known for its technical excellence and customer-first approach, Praxis empowers organizations to get the most out of their Salesforce and Rootstock investments.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform ( https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-erp/ ), Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).ABOUT GRYPHON INVESTORSGryphon Investors ( https://www.gryphon-inv.com/ ) is a leading middle-market private investment ﬁrm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon’s highly-differentiated model integrates since 1999 its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artiﬁcial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, ﬁnance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon’s three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon’s targeted investment sectors.

