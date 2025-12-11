Totus.org Named Winner of the Global Top 100 Christian Startups Award by DOMINUS Lab DOMINUS Lab congratulates Filip Zawada and the entire Totus team for setting a new benchmark in ethical AI innovation. The State of the Christian Startups 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian startups continue to rise around the world, and this year’s award cycle showed clear traction with applications coming from five continents. Christian startup founders are stepping forward with confidence, building publicly, and encouraging others to do the same.DOMINUS Lab is pleased to announce Totus.org , led by founder Filip Zawada, as the 2025 winner of the Top 100 Christian Startups Award . Totus.org is developing powerful AI grounded in Christian ethics, offering expert-mode reasoning, web search, content generation, and a trust-based design built by people committed to Christ-centered values. DOMINUS Lab congratulates Filip Zawada and the entire Totus team for setting a new benchmark in ethical AI innovation.During the gala, which was livestreamed from Las Vegas, DOMINUS Lab also released the first-ever Global Christian Startups Report. The report presents exclusive global data, real trends shaping the Christian innovation ecosystem, and the Top 10 lists of Christian Startups, Christian Universities, and Christian Investors.The global Christian startup movement continues to grow, with founders from all regions showing clear conviction around the Imago Dei and the responsibility to build technology that protects human dignity. This year's submissions underscore a new wave of bold founders building companies shaped by strong faith and practical impact.All information about the winner, the finalists, and the full “State of Christian Startups” report can be downloaded at https://bit.ly/top1002025 Press Contact:hello@dominuslab.comAbout DOMINUS Lab and Dominik TarolliDOMINUS Lab is the Global Startup Movement to create 1,000 Christian AI StartupsDominik Tarolli is an award-winning entrepreneur, technology executive, author, and global board advisor. He combines Silicon Valley strategy with Christian values and empowering founders to build ventures that uplift people, communities, and culture.Press Inquiries: hello@dominuslab.com

