1 Million Views for a Mission: DOMINUS Lab and HookPoint Unite to Power Christian Innovation The Global Christian Startup Movement HookPoint, a world-renowned digital agency, to drive massive online awareness for its mission to empower purpose-driven Christian entrepreneurs in the age of AI

Strategic collaboration aims to reach 1,000,000+ views by year-end using HookPoint’s breakthrough digital formula

At DOMINUS Lab, we’re not just launching companies—we’re launching culture-changers!” — Dominik Tarolli

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOMINUS Lab, the global Christian startup movement, has officially partnered with HookPoint, a world-renowned digital agency, to drive massive online awareness for its mission to empower purpose-driven Christian entrepreneurs in the age of AI.This strategic collaboration will leverage HookPoint’s viral success formula—which has generated billions of views across social platforms—to help DOMINUS Lab reach over 1 million digital impressions by the end of 2025. The goal is to scale DOMINUS Lab’s impact and meet the next generation of Christian startups where they already are—online—fueling a global movement that fuses ethical startups in the age of AI.“At DOMINUS Lab, we’re not just launching companies—we’re launching culture-changers,” said Dominik Tarolli, CEO & President of the Board at DOMINUS Lab. “Our mission is to empower the next generation of purpose-driven global startups. As more attention shifts to the digital arena, we recognized the need for a top-tier partner to amplify our message with clarity, excellence, and impact. HookPoint is that partner.”HookPoint has built its reputation by helping brands and leaders break through the noise in an oversaturated digital world. With this partnership, the agency brings its proven expertise in digital storytelling, short-form video, and content virality to a mission that transcends commerce.“We are excited to partner with DOMINUS Lab on this bold initiative,” said Royce Butler, Sales Consultant at HookPoint. “This isn’t just about content—it’s about calling. DOMINUS Lab is building the future of faith-driven innovation, and we’re committed to helping Christian startups worldwide make the most of their digital presence.”The campaign will roll out across YouTube LinkedIn , Instagram, and emerging faith-tech platforms—showcasing inspiring stories, startup breakthroughs, and wisdom for ethical entrepreneurship in the AI era.To learn more or follow the movement, visit: www.dominuslab.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.