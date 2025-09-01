The Future of Entrepreneurship: ‘Top 100 Christian Startups’

The Future of Entrepreneurship: DOMINUS Lab Announces the Global “Top 100 Christian Startups” Award This is the best, smartest, and most lucrative opportunity in 2025 to promote your Christian startup The initiative is a grassroots movement, uniting founders and believers to shape the future of faith-driven innovation.

DOMINUS Lab Announces the Global “Top 100 Christian Startups” AwardApplications Now Open - World Premiere Event Set for December 11, 2025

We’re bringing the worldwide Christian startup ecosystem together.” — Dominik Tarolli

YUCAIPA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOMINUS Lab , the global Christian startup movement, has officially opened applications for the global Top 100 Christian Startups Award: www.dominuslab.org/top100 The first prize is a 6-month personal coaching program with Tim Connors, recognized as the #1 Christian venture capitalist and four-time Forbes Midas List awardee.As AI rises, startups must confront a key question: What is the value of a human? Christianity offers a timeless answer - every person is made in the image of God - ensuring innovation upholds human dignity.“This is the best, smartest, and most lucrative opportunity in 2025 to promote your Christian startup,” said Dominik Tarolli , CEO & Founder of DOMINUS Lab. “We’re bringing the worldwide Christian startup ecosystem together. This isn’t just an award - it’s a gateway to attention, strategic partnerships, and the backing to scale your mission to advance God’s Kingdom.”The jury features some of the most respected thought leaders and practitioners in the Christian business and entrepreneurship space, including Andreas Widmer (Catholic University of America), Peter Klein (Baylor University), Silas Mahner (Catholic Founders), and Nate Fischer (New Founding).The initiative is a grassroots movement, uniting founders and believers to shape the future of faith-driven innovation.Applications are now open at www.dominuslab.org/top100 . All eligibility criteria and evaluation guidelines are listed on the website. Startups from all countries and sectors are welcome, provided they are not older than 5 years and align with Christian values.The Top 100 Christian Startups Award is part of DOMINUS Lab’s mission to launch 1,000 Christian AI startups by 2030, equipping faith-driven entrepreneurs with the tools, mentorship, and capital to thrive in today’s fast-changing economy.Event Details:• Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025• Location: Las Vegas, NV & Online• Website & Applications: www.dominuslab.org/top100 About DOMINUS Lab and Dominik TarolliDOMINUS Lab is the new inclusive Christian Startup Movement to empower the next generation of purpose-driven global startups.Dominik Tarolli is an award-winning entrepreneur, technology executive, author, and global board advisor. He combines Silicon Valley strategy with Christian values—empowering founders to build ventures that uplift people, communities, and culture.

