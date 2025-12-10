Chris Coolbaugh Joins WDVA as Veteran Services Counseling & Wellness Director

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is proud to announce that Chris Coolbaugh has joined the agency as the new Director of Veteran Services Counseling & Wellness.

Chris is a 29-year Veteran of the U.S. Army and senior leader with more than 25 years of experience guiding organizations through complex operational, strategic, and transformational initiatives. His career spans global military and statewide public-sector leadership roles, where he has consistently driven organizational alignment, operational excellence, and achieved positive outcomes for the communities he served.

Before joining WDVA, Chris served as the Director of Strategic Planning and Quality Compliance for the Developmental Disabilities Administration within the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS). In this role, he led enterprise strategic planning, strengthened quality management systems, and advanced continuous improvement initiatives that enhanced service delivery for communities across Washington.

Chris’s enthusiasm to serve at WDVA is grounded in a deep commitment to ensuring veterans and their families have equitable access to their earned benefits, resources, and opportunities to achieve the lives they want to live. He is known for a collaborative leadership approach—building strong partnerships, driving data-informed strategy, and advancing programs that improve the quality of life for those who have served our nation.

“Chris’s proven leadership in strategic planning and his dedication to equity and service delivery make him an outstanding addition to our team,” said Solomon Gilbert, WDVA Deputy Director. “His vision and collaborative approach will strengthen our Counseling & Wellness programs and ensure Washington’s veterans and their families receive the support they deserve.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Chris has been married to his wife for 27 years, and together they have four children. He enjoys spending time with family and experiencing nature through outdoor activities.

WDVA invites everyone to join in welcoming Chris Coolbaugh as he embarks on this important role. His expertise, leadership, and passion for service will enhance the agency’s ability to provide exceptional counseling and wellness services to the veterans of Washington.

View Chris's bio on WDVA's website