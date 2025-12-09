WDVA bids a final farewell to a WDVA Counselor who served Veterans and families for 36 years

Navy Veteran Clark Ashworth began working with veterans while he completed his supervised hours for licensure as a psychologist in 1984. He soon began a private practice in and in 1989, NEW Family Counseling was awarded a WDVA contract to provide services in Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille Counties. During the 36 years Dr. Ashworth managed this contract, he and his team treated over 1,800 Veterans and their families. Dr. Ashworth also supported Veterans applying for positions in police and sheriff’s departments in five counties and two native Tribes for whom he performed required psychological evaluations.

Sadly, Clark passed away 9/22/2025 from complications of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Clark treasured his relationships with those who served clients, coworkers, and WDVA contractor colleagues. Clark kept a full clinical schedule until March of 2025 often saying, “why should I re-tire, I’m not tired!” He saw his last client (virtually) several weeks before his death. One thing he wanted others to learn from his experience is that Veterans are nearly twice as likely to develop ALS than the general population, and if you start experiencing unexplained and seemingly unrelated symptoms of dysfunction, ask health care provider to consider ALS. In his case, early signs began 8 years ago; however, he wasn’t diagnosed until May 2025. Clark’s advice is not to dismiss mysterious ailments as “just getting old,” and live every day to its fullest!

On behalf of WDVA, we thank Dr. Clark Ashworth for his service and the legacy he leaves for Veterans and their families.