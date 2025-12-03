Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,453 in the last 365 days.

Flag Lowering - December 7, 2025 (National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day)

Flag Lowering - December 7, 2025 (National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day)

I hereby direct that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, December 7, 2025, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

I have no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, December 5, 2025. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, December 7, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, December 8th.

Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Flag Lowering - December 7, 2025 (National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more