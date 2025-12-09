ACES Partner Spotlight: Critical Components Aerospace

About Critical Components Aerospace

Critical Components Aerospace is a woman-owned specialty manufacturer located in Oklahoma City. Critical manufactures components for the aerospace, defense and space sectors in their AS9100-certified and ITAR-registered facilities. Critical is also a founding member of the Oklahoma Defense Consortium (OKDEFCON.COM).

The company and its principals were able to utilize extensive experience manufacturing complex components for the energy industry, successfully applying best practices from that sector to defense-related aerospace manufacturing and machining. The company boasts two facilities in OKC, totaling more than 15,000 square feet and featuring multiple 4- and 5-axis machines, metal 3D printing, ISO ISO-certified cleanroom and extensive CMM inspection capabilities.

The company’s business model relies on providing high-tolerance CNC machining, best-in-class special processes and exacting AS9102-based manufacturing process verifications. Critical Components has the unique ability to provide complete turnkey services to Government and Prime customers, both domestic and foreign, supporting the KC-135, UH-60, CH-53, F-16, F-15, C-130, and E3-6 platforms, among others. Additionally, Critical supports the commercial space launch sector with rocket engine, satellite and structural components.

Specialization

Critical Components Aerospace provides strategic machining and component manufacturing services to the aerospace & defense and space industries, with experience with a wide variety of materials. The firm has years of experience implementing solutions for customers involving reverse engineering and prototyping, and manufacturing to extreme geometric tolerances, utilizing experienced in-house engineering and agile project management.

“Oklahoma aerospace companies have a strong advantage over other states due to the support from state and local government programs.” –Tim Frisby, Managing Partner, Critical Components Aerospace Key Benefits of Operating in Oklahoma’s Aerospace & Defense Sector

Tim Frisby, managing partner at Critical Components Aerospace, sees state and local support as a differentiator in Oklahoma. “Oklahoma aerospace companies have a strong advantage over other states due to the support from state and local government programs,” said Frisby.

Benefits of Partnering with ACES/Commerce at Trade Shows/Events

Frisby noted that state partnership help lay the groundwork for early success. “In the early days, Critical partnered with ACES at several trade shows,” he said. “By attending with ACES, Critical gained exposure and credibility that would have been difficult otherwise.”

Advice for Aerospace & Defense Companies Considering Oklahoma

“Take advantage of the programs offered and get involved in the Oklahoma aerospace community,” said Frisby. “Consider partnering with your competitor for greater combined capability.”

Learn more about Critical Components Aerospace at www.criticalaero.com.