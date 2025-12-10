OutplacementPro Launches AI Skills Training Program to Help Displaced Workers Reskill and Reenter the Workforce

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OutplacementPro, an award-winning provider of outplacement services, today announced a significant expansion of its career transition offerings with the launch of a comprehensive AI skills training curriculum available at no additional charge to client organizations’ displaced workers. This new initiative is made possible through OutplacementPro's unique partnership with Prositions and its award-winning DashTrain microlearning platform.As artificial intelligence continues to redefine the workplace, many displaced workers are encountering job loss directly related to automation and AI-driven transformation. OutplacementPro's new program equips transitioning employees with essential AI competencies to remain competitive and future-ready.The courses include self-paced microlearning lessons, completion certificates, and a unique AI-readiness assessment that allows learners to "test out" of topics they already know, streamlining the learning experience and focusing development on areas of greatest need."Organizations that rely on OutplacementPro have always expected high-touch support for their transitioning employees," said Jill Dillenburg, Chief Revenue Officer of OutplacementPro. "By offering AI skills training to every outplacement package, we're helping our clients provide even greater value—giving displaced workers a competitive advantage, increasing their confidence, and preparing them for the future of work. No other outplacement provider offers this level of upskilling at no additional cost."Some key AI skill areas covered include:• AI Fundamentals & Core Concepts: What AI is, how it works, and why it's transforming every industry• Using AI Tools in Everyday Workflows: How to catch up quickly, write more effective prompts, and use various AI tools at work• Responsible & Ethical Use of AI: Bias awareness, data privacy, compliance, and cyber security• AI-Enhanced Decision Making & Problem Solving: Evaluating AI output and integrating insights into workplace decisions• Future-Ready Digital Skills: Understanding and preparing for agentic AI, emerging tools, new roles, and long-term career resiliencyFrank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc., added, "Our partnership and integration between OutplacementPro and our DashTrain platform allows us to innovate in ways traditional outplacement firms simply can't. By combining world-class microlearning with career transition support, we're empowering job seekers with the AI skills they need to succeed in tomorrow's workplace. This initiative reflects our commitment to helping individuals not only land their next role but thrive in it."The new AI skills curriculum is also available immediately for internal training on Prositions' DashTrain platform, or for hosting on a client's learning management system (LMS).Call 877-244-8848 or visit www.outplacementpro.com for more information and a complimentary preview.About OutplacementProOutplacementPro is a leading provider of modern, flexible, and affordable outplacement solutions designed for organizations of all sizes. Leveraging expert coaching, personalized career transition support, the latest placement technologies, and now a library of microlearning content for upskilling and retraining, OutplacementPro helps displaced workers quickly secure meaningful employment while protecting employer brands and reducing organizational risk. Learn more at www.outplacementpro.com About Prositions, Inc.Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content, performance support tools, and consulting services. Its LMS platform, DashTrain, offers over 5,000 microvideo and SCORM-based learning modules, giving employees and job seekers instant access to curated training resources covering technology, leadership, compliance, and professional skills. For more information, visit www.prositions.com

