Prositions Launches New Training Series About How to Survive Winter Driving

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc. announced the release of its latest microlearning program, ‘How to Survive Winter Driving,’ a six-part video training series produced by EZPZ Videos. This new course is designed to help employees, organizations, and families stay safe while driving in hazardous winter weather conditions. Available in microvideo, SCORM, and mobile-first formats, the program provides practical tips and advice for anyone at work or home who must drive in winter storm conditions.The series provides step-by-step guidance on winter preparation, essential gear, trip planning, and what to do if stranded during a snowstorm or blizzard. Each video is crafted to deliver practical, lifesaving information that can be completed in just a few minutes—making it ideal for busy employees, commuters, and government agency personnel responsible for fleet and travel safety.“Every year, thousands of workers and families face unnecessary risks when traveling in winter conditions,” said Kent Walker, Chief Revenue Officer of Prositions. “Our goal with this program is to help organizations reduce those risks by providing quick, effective training that can be easily deployed through any Learning Management System, mobile device, or business platforms such as Slack and MS Teams. This course not only supports compliance initiatives but also reinforces our commitment to workplace and community safety.”Tommy Russell, Chief Operating Officer of EZPZ Videos, added, “This is another great example of how mobile-first microlearning can deliver life-saving information exactly when and where people need it most. By using short, engaging video segments that can be viewed on any device, we’re making all types of training more accessible and impactful than ever before.”The new ‘How to Survive Winter Driving’ series is now available for preview and licensing. For more information, call 877-244-8848 or visit https://www.prositions.com About PrositionsPrositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, offering a wide range of consulting, software, and service solutions. Its award-winning LMS platform, DashTrain, features over 5,000 micro-video, nano-video, and SCORM-based learning modules that give employees instant access to top business and compliance training resources anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://www.prositions.com About EZPZ VideosEZPZ Videos, a partner of Prositions, specializes in mobile-first nanolearning content designed for today’s fast-paced and deskless workforce. It’s a growing library of over 1,100 short-form video modules covering topics like safety, HR compliance, leadership, customer service, and technology. For more information, visit https://www.ezpzvideos.com

