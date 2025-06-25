Prositions Announces Participation at the 2025 Society for Human Resource Management Conference

Prositions will sponsor and attend the SHRM25 Conference in San Diego, California, with two booths from June 29th to July 2nd.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc., a leading provider of human resource technology, content, and related services, has announced its participation in the upcoming 2025 SHRM Conference in San Diego, California; Prositions’ main booth (# 3919) will be next to its OutplacementPro career transition booth (# 3921) in the Expo Hall."I'm excited to attend the SHRM25 conference, where we'll showcase our innovative projects and resources from both Prositions and OutplacementPro," said Jill Dillenburg, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Prositions. "Having participated in the past, we always leave inspired by the engagement and excitement from attendees about what we have to offer. This year, we're eager to connect with HR professionals and share new content and services that will provide support for every job in HR, from new training efforts to solutions to tough termination conversations."OutplacementPro, a division of Prositions, has recently gained recognition as a top provider of outplacement services and solutions. It specializes in affordable and customizable outplacement services, focusing on a people-first approach and using real coaches to help both organizations and impacted employees prepare for downsizings, reorganizations, and challenging transitions.Prositions will also debut the newest addition to its family of companies, Robin Hood HR, at the SHRM 2025 show. Robin Hood HR provides fractional HR professionals, the latest HR technologies, and related people support solutions for rapidly growing or expanding companies."We are thrilled to welcome Robin Hood HR into our comprehensive solution set," said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions, Inc. As a serial entrepreneur, I understand the challenges that come with rapid growth and expansion. Robin Hood HR has been a vital partner in helping many companies with talent acquisition, transformation, and the implementation of the latest HR technology platforms. They know how to take 'the pain out of growing pains,' so founders and CXOs can concentrate on their critical growth objectives."About Prositions, Inc.Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of human resource technologies, microlearning content, and related support services. Through its family of HR companies and brands, Prositions provides a comprehensive set of solutions for most organizations. For more information, visit www.prositions.com www.robinhoodhr.com , or contact info@prositions.com.

