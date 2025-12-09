Two Decades Strong: American Fidelity Honored as a Best Place to Work in IT

Happy American Fidelity Colleagues

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity (AF) was named a Foundry’s Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT. Landing at No. 23 among mid-sized companies, this is AF’s 22nd appearance on the list.American Fidelity’s IT division offers meaningful work on impactful projects that make a difference to our Customers, a collaborative environment and flexibility that supports work-life balance. With nearly 240 IT professionals on the team, American Fidelity offers numerous opportunities for Colleagues to share best practices, participate in brainstorming sessions and an annual Tech Week education event to innovate and find solutions to business and technical challenges.One of the team’s most innovative and impactful initiatives is the AF Teacher Fellowship . Since 2018, nearly 100 teachers from across the region have worked on real-world projects with AF’s IT team to gain first-hand experience in a corporate IT setting and build valuable connections. Teacher Fellows then take their new skills and insights back to the classroom, helping prepare students for technology-driven careers.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in IT for the 22nd time,” said Reni Daniel, chief technology officer at American Fidelity. “This recognition highlights the incredible talent and dedication of our IT teams, whose passion for collaboration and innovation makes this a truly great place to work. By fostering an environment where every individual can grow and succeed, they help shape a culture that drives meaningful impact for both our Customers and Colleagues.”The Computerworld Best Places to Work in IT award annually recognizes top work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits; career development; diversity, equity and inclusion; future of work; training and retention. In addition, the rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.###About American Fidelity American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider and benefits administrator serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2025 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2025.About ComputerworldComputerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website, strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.foundryco.com

