American Fidelity Named a 2025 Best Workplaces for Parents, Ranking No. 67

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place to Workand Fortune have selected American Fidelity for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents List. This is American Fidelity’s third appearance on the list, this year coming in at No. 67. Earning a spot means that American Fidelity is one of the best companies for parents to work for in the country. American Fidelity provides family-friendly benefits that support Colleagues at work and home. This includes up to 16 weeks of Family Medical Leave, paid parental leave, flexible scheduling and hybrid work options. Onsite perks include a medical clinic, fitness center and mental health resources. New parents receive a personalized gift for their newborn and families enjoy the annual Famboree celebration.To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 635,000 employees with parenting responsibilities who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies.“We recognize that being a working parent comes with unique challenges, and we’re committed to supporting our Colleagues as they navigate the demands of both work and family life,” said Diana Bittle, COO of American Fidelity. “This recognition reflects the intentional efforts of our team to foster a culture where everyone feels supported, valued and empowered to thrive—both personally and professionally. We’re proud to continue building a workplace that truly is a Great Place to Work for All.”The Best Workplaces for Parents list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.In addition to employee feedback, Great Place To Work collected company data on industry, revenue, employee demographics, parental leave, adoption benefits, flexible scheduling and more. Winning companies were those that offered the most positive outcomes for working parents regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifiers.“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “The companies on this list are committed to solving the unique challenges facing their workers and have found creative ways to ensure working parents can balance family responsibilities with a rewarding career.”About American Fidelity American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider and benefits administrator serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2025 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2025 Best Places to Work in IT.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

