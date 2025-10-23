American Fidelity Named a 2025 Best Workplaces for Women, Ranking No. 59

American Fidelity is proud to be listed as a Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

American Fidelity was named to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women for the eighth time, coming in this year at No. 59.

This honor reflects the culture we continually strive to achieve where Colleagues feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive.” — Jeanette Rice, president of American Fidelity

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Place to Workand Fortune have selected American Fidelity for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list. This is American Fidelity’s eighth appearance on the list, this year coming in at No. 59. Earning a spot means that American Fidelity has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for women.Currently, women comprise 59% of the total workforce, 50% of the executive team and 47% of officer level positions and above at American Fidelity. That includes the president, chief operating officer, chief sales officer, chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate and human resources.American Fidelity fosters a supportive environment for women and families, offering enhanced benefits such as 16 weeks of Family Medical Leave, exceeding the standard 12, along with paid parental leave, flexible work schedules and hybrid options for most roles. Colleagues also enjoy onsite amenities like a medical clinic, gym and access to assistance programs that provide counseling and mental health resources.“Being recognized as a Best Workplace for Women is an affirmation of our commitment to equity, respect and opportunity,” said Jeanette Rice, president of American Fidelity. “This honor reflects the culture we continually strive to achieve where Colleagues feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive.”To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of nearly 605,000 women who work for companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% on non-executive managers, who are women and at least one female C-suite executive. Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% on non-executive managers, who are women and at least one female C-suite executive.“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies show that when women thrive in the workplace, everybody else does too. That’s what it means to be a For All company, where the expectation is that every employee can have a great experience and reach their full potential.”About American Fidelity American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider and benefits administrator serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive, manufacturing and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024, Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2024 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2025 Best Places to Work in IT.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

