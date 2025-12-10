Tebra Partners With DrFirst to Improve Medication Adherence

DrFirst Logo

New partnership helps private practices improve patient outcomes through automated prescription messaging and timely education.

By automating the patient engagement touchpoint, we help practices move from hoping patients follow through to knowing they have the support and information needed to succeed with their treatment.” — Laizer Kornwasser, CEO of DrFirst

CORONA DEL MAR, CA. AND ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tebra is proud to announce the launch of a new program addressing medication non-adherence. The program uses RxInform , an innovative prescription notification solution by DrFirst , now integrated into the Tebra EHR+ platform.The integrated solution helps independent practices support patients beyond the exam room. It combines automated outreach with a secure link to educational resources that improve treatment follow-through, strengthen clinical outcomes, and reduce administrative work.“Physicians want to ensure their patients are filling and taking their medications for the best possible health outcomes,” said Laizer Kornwasser, CEO of DrFirst. “Engaging patients in the moments after a prescription is written improves adherence and strengthens the doctor-patient relationship. By automating that touchpoint, we help practices move from hoping patients follow through to knowing they have the support and information needed to succeed with their treatment.”Medication non-adherence is a major challenge in the U.S. healthcare system and contributes to an estimated 125,000 avoidable deaths each year. With 25% of new prescriptions and 50% of refills never being picked up, the financial toll costs the system between $100 billion and $290 billion annually. This partnership brings together Tebra’s practice automation platform and DrFirst’s targeted engagement tools to help close the gap between prescribing and fulfillment. With the integration, providers can encourage patients to follow their prescribed therapy directly from their existing workflow.RxInform, the prescription engagement platform from DrFirst, is designed to improve adherence through simple, automated communication.Key features include:• Automated text alerts: Patients receive an immediate text message moments after their provider submits an e-prescription.• HIPAA-compliant portal: A secure link takes patients to a personalized web page where they can review prescription details, confirm pharmacy information, and access available discounts.• Pickup reminders: Patients can easily set reminders to ensure they pick up their medication on time.• Educational content: The platform provides clear, valuable information on safe medication usage and potential interactions, without marketing or ads.Together, these tools give private practices an accessible way to support patients, strengthen their care experience, and help lower the costs associated with missed or delayed medication therapy.“We are incredibly excited to further invest in our partner ecosystem to deliver additional integrated solutions for our clients,” said Kyle Ryan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Tebra. “By integrating the e-prescribing enhancement from DrFirst with Tebra, we’re helping independent practices simplify workflows, improve the patient experience, and devote more attention to delivering exceptional patient care.”To learn more about how RxInform by DrFirst supports patient outcomes through automated prescription messages, visit their listing in the Tebra partner marketplace.About TebraTebra is the only all-in-one EHR+ platform built exclusively for independent healthcare practices. Designed to replace the fragmented tools built for corporate systems, Tebra connects EHR, billing, automation, telehealth, and marketing, so providers can spend less time on admin and more time with patients. More than 42,000 private practices trust Tebra to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce burnout, helping clinicians leave work on time and rediscover their purpose. Learn more at tebra.com.About DrFirstFor 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. The company has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including TIME’s list of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies of 2025, recognizing the company’s medication management solutions and integrated workflows that make every step of the patient journey easier, from first prescription to ongoing adherence. DrFirst solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 450,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.