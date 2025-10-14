Aeris Expands Executive Team to Accelerate & Scale Global Growth

Aeris Logo

Former Teletrac Navman Chief Financial Officer Nick Jones and Former Semasio Chief People Officer Tracey Felter Join Aeris to Drive Next Growth Phase

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeris , a global leader in secure cellular IoT platforms and solutions, today announced that it has expanded the company’s executive leadership team to drive the next phase of growth and innovation as Aeris scales globally and strengthens its leadership in IoT security, eSIM orchestration, connected vehicles and large-scale IoT programs.Aeris has tapped former Teletrac Navman executive Nick Jones as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and former NBC Universal HR leader Tracey Felter as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to help the company accelerate global growth.“Nick and Tracey bring the expertise we need to scale efficiently, accelerate innovation and strengthen the value we deliver to customers and partners,” said Aziz Benmalek, Aeris CEO. “Nick’s track record of driving profitability and operational excellence, combined with Tracey’s ability to build high-performing global teams and lead cultural transformation, position us to capture new opportunities across the global IoT ecosystem.”CFO Nick Jones to Scale Global Financial Operations and Strategic GrowthNick Jones brings more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership in the technology sector, with deep expertise in scaling global SaaS businesses and driving strategic transformation.Before joining Aeris, Jones served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Teletrac Navman, a global SaaS fleet and asset management company. There, he led a global team across finance, supply chain, customer success and enterprise applications.During his tenure, Jones delivered a 4X profit increase and 400 basis point margin expansion by restructuring operations and launching a new technology platform.At Aeris, Jones will focus on scaling global financial operations, optimizing profitability, and enabling strategic investments to support the company’s next phase of growth.CHRO Tracey Felter to Build High-Performing Global Teams and Organizational ScaleTracey Felter brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership across Fortune 100 corporations, private equity-backed firms and high-growth startups. She joins Aeris from Fyllo | Semasio, where she served as Chief People Officer and scaled the organization by 270 percent across five countries in just 18 months. Felter also led multiple M&A integrations, including the acquisitions of Semasio and NineSixteen, aligning people, processes and culture to accelerate business growth.Previously, Felter served as Vice President of Human Resources at iHeartMedia, overseeing HR strategy for a $4 billion enterprise with 12,000 employees across 150 markets. Her earlier experience includes senior HR leadership roles at NBC News, MSNBC and Honeywell Aerospace.At Aeris, Felter will focus on building high-performing global teams, advancing talent strategy and fostering a culture of innovation to support the company’s aggressive growth objectives.About AerisFor more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted cellular IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners and 93 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, powers today’s connected smart world with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform, Aeris IoT Watchtower and Aeris Mobility Suite can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

