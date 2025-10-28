Aeris Wins Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Award for 2025

Aeris Logo

Company earns Hot Company Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Award in 13th Cyber Defense Magazine’s Annual InfoSec Awards during CyberDefenseCon 2025

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeris today announced it has won the Hot Company Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, for Aeris IoT Watchtower ™, the world’s first fully integrated cellular IoT security solution.“We’re thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners in the 13th year of Cyber Defense Awards , during CyberDefenseCon 2025 , where top global CISOs gather by invitation only. We knew the competition would be tough and, with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more thrilled to come out on top,” said Aziz Benmalek, CEO of Aeris.“Aeris embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.With Aeris IoT Watchtower, enterprises get real-time visibility and protection into cybersecurity and operational risks facing cellular IoT devices, plus cyber threat protection — all without agents, special SIM cards or complex traffic rerouting.The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is available here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/ About AerisFor more than three decades, Aeris has been a trusted cellular IoT leader enabling the biggest IoT programs and opportunities across automotive, utilities and energy, fleet management and logistics, medical devices and manufacturing. Our IoT technology expertise serves a global ecosystem of 7,000 enterprise customers, nearly 30 mobile network operator partners and 93 million IoT devices across the world. Aeris, the largest orchestrator of eSIMs for IoT, powers today’s connected smart world with innovative technologies and borderless connectivity that simplify management, enhance security, optimize performance and drive growth at scale. To learn how Aeris IoT Accelerator Platform, Aeris IoT Watchtower and Aeris Mobility Suite can secure and supercharge your critical IoT programs, visit aeris.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About Cyber Defense AwardsThis is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 13th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2025, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2025: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2025/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2025, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2025/ About Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

