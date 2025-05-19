Suicide Prevention Advocates Launch Resource for the United Nation’s International Day of Families

Who are we? Series producers Annemarie Matulis & Tracey Medeiros Wellness Workshop Table

These courses are appropriate to use across the lifespan from grade 5 to elders,” — Annemarie Matulis

MADISON, IN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impacted Family & Friends (IFF) Resources activated a 3rd self-directed online course - Dreams Matter Aka the Emotional Cost of Unfinished Symphonies https://www.iffresources.com/store/p/blended-hearts-course-of-instruction-part-3-dreams-matter to support families and friends whose loved ones have struggled with suicidal ideation, attempts, as well as suicide loss survivors and to raise awareness on the United Nation’s annual International Day of Families.The UN adopted the May 15th International Day of Families as a resolution in 1994 to raise awareness about the significance of families, highlight the challenges they face, promote the ideals of togetherness, and showcase the efforts that strengthen family units worldwide)IFF Resources creates and delivers in-person and virtual Blended Hearts psychological/educational roundtables designed to bring family members and friends together to motivate mutual well-being through recovery and healing while coping with emotional, mental and psychological challenges brought into families by any aspect of suicidality. The worksheets in the courses were originally incorporated in a workshop series in 2014 with the release of the documentary, A Voice at the Table and can easily be used as self-directed study. "These courses are appropriate to use across the lifespan from grade 5 to elders," noted co-founder Annemarie Matulis. She further stressed, "And they fill a much need gap in resources."Course of study #1 is The Oxygen Mask Axiom. https://www.iffresources.com/store/p/blended-hearts-program-course-of-instruction-part-1-oxygen-mask-axiom Course #2 is the Sandbox Spirituality https://www.iffresources.com/store/p/blended-hearts-program-course-of-instruction-part-2-sandbox-spirituality About IFFresources.comActivists, advocates and authors Annemarie Matulis (IFF & Loss Survivor) & Tracey Medeiros (Attempt Survivor, IFF, Loss Survivor) founded the Impacted Family & Friends Movement in 2014 and added the IFFResources.com online support courses in 2024. Following more than 20 years of collaborating on mental and public health issues of domestic violence, substance misuse, problem gambling addiction and suicide prevention in Massachusetts, they recently moved to Madison, Indiana to be closer to extended family and bring their resources to the Midwest. The be 12 courses in all.

