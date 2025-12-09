NBCI and ACHDC Release Major Report to the HHS and Congress Concerning Vaccine Confusion

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Stephen J. Ubl CEO of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America Robert F. Kennedy Jr. United States Secretary of Health and Human Services

Vaccines are good for America!

NBCI is proud to let its 27.7 million members know that there are 100 years of scientific data that support the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. The benefits of vaccines truly outweigh the risks.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members, has released a 43-page report on the confusion surrounding vaccines and their effects on vulnerable populations. The report, "Vaccines Are Good for America", focuses on the need for vaccines and the negative consequences of the confusion for African Americans, Latinos, young children, immunocompromised adults, and the poor.According to health experts, vaccine confusion will lead to 100,000 premature deaths among African Americans with dual diagnoses over the next five years. Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “Vaccines are good for America. NBCI is proud to let its 27.7 million members know that there are 100 years of scientific data that support the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. The benefits of vaccines truly outweigh the risks—this is why you should check with your primary care doctor. NBCI eagerly and continuously seeks partnerships with BIO, Pharma, the CDC, NIH, all health foundations, and state and local health departments to promote immunization for all Americans. Let's keep America healthy and vaccinated.”Vaccines Are Good for America's relevant subtitle is "Why all the confusion?" This report strives to clear up the needless confusion around vaccine effectiveness, particularly because Blacks are at a crisis point when it comes to immunization. The American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC) is working with NBCI to help provide clinical direction concerning teaching vaccine education to the general public. Vaccines Are Good for America states: “We must warn the nation of the vulnerability of African Americans, in part due to higher rates of underlying health conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from vaccine-preventable disease (VPD). This increased risk, along with known health disparities in rates of severe illness from common VPD viral infections such as pneumococcal pneumonia, chickenpox, and measles, means that lower vaccination in African American communities will have an outsized health impact.”Vaccines Are Good for America draws on NBCI’s comprehensive 2024 report, Moving Toward a National Black Health Agenda (NBHA) , to note that African American adults are less likely than their White counterparts to have received influenza, pneumonia, or human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines. This is especially troubling since African Americans already have the lowest life expectancy in the U.S., other than American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) peoples, and the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the life expectancy of both groups. Add to this that the confusion around vaccines is driving down childhood immunization rates amid changing vaccine schedules, and you have a recipe for multiple health disasters. As detailed in Vaccines Are Good for America:“The door is open for the possibility that known communicable diseases, from measles and chickenpox to COVID-19 and the flu, will be ravaging African American and Latino neighborhoods across the country due to a lack of available vaccines, and that these communities will also be more vulnerable to the ravages of the next pandemic.”Vaccines Are Good for America quotes experienced health professionals who argue that there is no fact-based evidence or counter-science to justify removing vaccine recommendations now. One of those health leaders is Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, the president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, who had served on a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee reviewing COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Voicing his concern over HHS Secretary Kennedy’s ouster of ACIP members, only to replace them with vaccine skeptics and others, Dr. Hildreth told Chief Healthcare Executive, “When the agency that is charged with protecting the health of the public abandoned science in doing so, I’m not sure there's anything that could scare me more than that.” He added, “I've been doing my best to advise the communities that we care about here at Meharry to let them know that if you’re a parent of a school-aged child, you should get them vaccinated.”The National Black Church Initiative agrees that HHS must respect existing science and data on immunization. If science dictates significant changes to vaccine schedules, NBCI is willing to work with the Trump administration. NBCI would need federal support to conduct outreach, education, and health screenings for its 27.7 million members.Vaccines Are Good for America describes NBCI’s ongoing 10-year initiative on immunization and includes an informative, full-color “Vaccine Guide” as well. This report is vital reading for a “changing public health environment with less guarantees than before.”ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and effective methods govern NBCI’s programs.ABOUT ACHDCThe American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC) is a coalition of African American and Latino clinicians and clergy that educates, generates interest, and improves clinical trial participation among NBCI’s constituents. ACHDC is an award-winning, accredited provider of continuing medical education with a substantial catalog of clinician and patient education focused on unconscious bias, health inequities, and diversity, equity, and inclusivity.

