The Nat'l Black Church Initiative Condemns the Shooting of National Guard Members and Asks for Peace This Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, that condemns the shooting of two National Guard members and calls for peace during this season of thanks. This is an unspeakable tragedy. Our collective hearts are broken. NBCI has called up its Faith Crisis Team members to go to the scene to minister to our law enforcement members andtheir families.For a tragedy like this to happen a day before the holiday season, thanks are unbearable. Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “This simple act has shaken our faith in the rule of law. We must pray, and serve those who are need.”ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment.NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

