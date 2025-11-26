The Nat'l Black Church Initiative Condemns the Shooting of National Guard Members and Asks for Peace This Thanksgiving
This is an unspeakable tragedy.
their families.
For a tragedy like this to happen a day before the holiday season, thanks are unbearable. Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “This simple act has shaken our faith in the rule of law. We must pray, and serve those who are need.”
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment.
NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
+1 202-744-0184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.