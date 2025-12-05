NBCI Announce The 25 Most Effective Christian Biblical Preachers of 2025-2026 in the Black Preaching Tradition

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative Rev. Dr. William H. Curtis, Sr Pastor, Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, Pittsburgh, PA Rev. Dr. John Wesley Howard, Sr. Pastor, Alfred St Baptist Church, Alexandria, VA

NBCI takes up where Ebony left off

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities, comprising 27.7 million members, announces the 25 Most Effective Christian Biblical Preachers of 2025-2026 in the Black Preaching Tradition and Honorable Mentioned Pastors.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, “This shall not be treated lightly. The preaching of the Gospel is serious business unto death. The National Black Church Initiative’s list is the next level up from Ebony magazine's list of great Black preachers."The Most Effective Christian Biblical Preachers of 2025-2026 are Rev. Dr. John Faison, Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr., Rev. Dr. William E. Flippin, Sr. , Rev Dr. Charles Goodman Jr., Rev. Reginald Wayne Sharpe Jr., Dr. Clifford A. Jones, Sr. Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Rev. Dr. Steven N Blunt, Rev. Dr. John W. Kinney, Rev. Teresa L. Fry Brown, Rev. Dr. Tellis Chapman, Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, Rev. Matthew Watley, Pastor Mark A. McCleary, Dr. Ralph Douglas West, Bishop Dr. Claude M. Alexander, Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III, Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant, Rev Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Bishop Noel Jones, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, Rev. Dr. John Wesley Howard, Rev. Dr. William H. Curtis, Bishop T .D. Jakes and Rev. Dr. Carolyn Ann Knight.Again, The National Black Church congratulates each of them on being selected as one of the Black Church’s most effective Gospel Preachers.The purpose of the list, first and foremost, is to help spread the Gospel. It is not a competition. It is essential to point out to those of us who understand the Gospel, and to help them grasp, that it can positively impact their walk with God and their faith in Him. The list is meant to identify those who have put in the study and have mastered the scripture to help all of us with the issues of clarity and accuracy. “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that need not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”2 Timothy 2:15They are on this list based upon their commitment to the Word of God, their hard work, and God’s providence. God’s people are hungry for a clear and accurate understanding of God’s will through Christ, our Lord and Savior!The selection process: NBCI identified 1,000 clergy and lay leaders in the Black Church across the country who agreed to complete a 20-item questionnaire and view videos over six months. After the data was collected, we consulted 100 pastors from all regions of the country, each one with a congregation of no more than 200 members whom they follow, study, and like. We then conducted 50 random interviews. After all the data was compiled, we then consulted with many senior clergy from all 37 denominations of the Black Church, along with the Holy Spirit, through data, prayer, and study. The list was created.All clergy took a vow of secrecy to participate.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, that works to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment.NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

