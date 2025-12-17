Blackstone Development, Inc. Partners with SocialSellinator to Strengthen National SEO Presence

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackstone Development, Inc ., a construction consulting and defect litigation services firm specializing in forensic investigation, reconstruction, and construction management for residential and commercial projects, has partnered with SocialSellinator to enhance its national search visibility and attract more qualified leads through a comprehensive SEO and PPC strategy. This collaboration aims to position Blackstone as a top industry expert among developers, property owners, and real estate investors nationwide.“We’re excited to support Blackstone Development as they scale their digital reach in a highly competitive sector,” said Katja Breitwieser, Co-Founder of SocialSellinator. “By integrating advanced SEO strategies with targeted Google Ads campaigns, we’re helping them reach decision-makers who are actively searching for trusted development partners.”As part of the engagement, SocialSellinator is executing a National SEO program for Blackstone Development, including a full SEO audit, strategic keyword implementation, on-page optimization, backlink building, and placement in industry-relevant directory listings to boost authority and credibility. Additionally, the agency is managing a targeted Google Ads campaign, focusing on refined audience targeting, optimized ad delivery, and measurable performance tracking to increase conversions and maximize ROI for the company’s development services. SocialSellinator’s Digital Marketing Services Include:Social Media ManagementSearch Engine Optimization (SEO)Content CreationPPCLinkedIn Lead GenerationSince 2017, SocialSellinator has worked with recognized B2B and B2C brands across various industries, including HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. The agency’s expertise in performance-driven digital marketing helps businesses increase brand awareness, improve lead generation, and drive measurable results. SocialSellinator’s Awards and Recognitions Include:• Best Digital Marketing Agencies in San Jose• Top Social Media Marketing Companies in San Jose• Top 50 Social Media Marketing Agencies• Top Digital Marketing AgenciesFor more info, read our blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.About SocialSellinatorSocialSellinator is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content marketing, paid social media campaigns (PPC), and social media management. The agency’s data-driven approach helps B2B and B2C businesses grow through increased brand visibility, targeted engagement, and lead generation. Visit www.socialsellinator.com for more.

