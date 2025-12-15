REPS VR Partners with SocialSellinator to Accelerate Growth with Targeted Google Ads Campaign Strategy

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REPS VR , an innovative provider of virtual reality fitness and training experiences, has partnered with SocialSellinator to expand its market reach and connect with high-intent users through a strategic and highly targeted Google Ads campaign. The collaboration is designed to strengthen brand visibility and drive measurable customer acquisition for the fast-growing VR technology company.“We’re thrilled to help REPS VR reach new audiences who are actively seeking immersive and effective fitness solutions,” said Jock Breitwieser, Co-Founder of SocialSellinator. “Our PPC strategy focuses on precision targeting and continuous optimization to ensure their message gets in front of the right users at the right moment.”SocialSellinator is leading the development, setup, and execution of a Google Ads campaign tailored to REPS VR’s unique market positioning. The effort includes deep keyword and audience research, strategic campaign structuring, and ongoing performance optimization to maximize conversions and reduce wasted ad spend. By leveraging performance data and user insights, the campaign supports REPS VR in scaling awareness and attracting more engaged, high-quality prospects. SocialSellinator’s Digital Marketing Services Include:Social Media ManagementSearch Engine Optimization (SEO)Content CreationPPCLinkedIn Lead GenerationSince 2017, SocialSellinator has worked with recognized B2B and B2C brands across various industries, including HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. The agency’s expertise in performance-driven digital marketing helps businesses increase brand awareness, improve lead generation, and drive measurable results. SocialSellinator’s Awards and Recognitions Include:• Best Digital Marketing Agencies in San Jose• Top Social Media Marketing Companies in San Jose• Top 50 Social Media Marketing Agencies• Top Digital Marketing AgenciesFor more info, read our blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.About SocialSellinatorSocialSellinator is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content marketing, paid social media campaigns (PPC), and social media management. The agency’s data-driven approach helps B2B and B2C businesses grow through increased brand visibility, targeted engagement, and lead generation. Visit www.socialsellinator.com for more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.