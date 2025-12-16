Groedner Holzschnitzerei Partners with SocialSellinator to Expand Reach Through Targeted Google Ads Campaigns

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groedner Holzschnitzerei , renowned for its handcrafted wooden nativity sets and traditional South Tyrolean woodcarvings, has partnered with SocialSellinator to amplify its online presence and reach international customers seeking authentic, artisan-crafted religious and decorative pieces. The collaboration focuses on driving high-quality website traffic and increasing global sales through a data-driven Google Ads strategy.“We’re honored to support Groedner Holzschnitzerei, a brand with such deep heritage and craftsmanship,” said Katja Breitwieser, Co-Founder of SocialSellinator. “Our targeted Google Ads campaigns help connect them with shoppers worldwide who value authenticity, tradition, and the artistry behind their handcrafted collections.”SocialSellinator is managing a full Google Ads campaign development and execution initiative for Groedner Holzschnitzerei, including strategic keyword selection, audience targeting, campaign structuring, and ongoing optimization. The goal is to increase visibility among international buyers searching for premium nativity sets and woodcarvings, while ensuring the campaigns deliver strong conversion rates and measurable ROI. By combining high-intent targeting with continuous performance refinement, SocialSellinator is helping the company expand its global footprint. SocialSellinator’s Digital Marketing Services Include:Social Media ManagementSearch Engine Optimization (SEO)Content CreationPPCLinkedIn Lead GenerationSince 2017, SocialSellinator has worked with recognized B2B and B2C brands across various industries, including HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. The agency’s expertise in performance-driven digital marketing helps businesses increase brand awareness, improve lead generation, and drive measurable results. SocialSellinator’s Awards and Recognitions Include:Best Digital Marketing Agencies in San JoseTop Social Media Marketing Companies in San JoseTop 50 Social Media Marketing AgenciesTop Digital Marketing AgenciesFor more info, read our blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.About SocialSellinatorSocialSellinator is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content marketing, paid social media campaigns (PPC), and social media management. The agency’s data-driven approach helps B2B and B2C businesses grow through increased brand visibility, targeted engagement, and lead generation. Visit www.socialsellinator.com for more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.