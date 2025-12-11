GigFlex Announces Contract with Alef Case Management to Modernize Care Coordination and Field Operations

GigFlex for Home Healthcare

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GigFlex, a leader in Geo-Intelligent Scheduling today announced a supply agreement with Alef Case Management, a Georgia-based Medicaid case-management agency serving individuals with complex needs across Home- and Community-Based Services (HCBS) programs.This agreement will bring GigFlex’s CareHudl platform, including its patented Geo-intelligent scheduling and integrated communication tools, to Alef’s distributed team of case managers. As part of the agreement, CareHudl will connect seamlessly with Zoho, Alef’s primary case-record and client-management system—creating a unified operational ecosystem that reduces administrative workload and enhances the quality of client engagement.Alef’s case managers coordinate care for hundreds of clients across Georgia, a process that traditionally requires manual scheduling, complex travel planning, constant communication with families and providers, and meticulous Medicaid documentation. CareHudl streamlines these workflows by providing:- Real-time, geo-optimized case-manager scheduling- Automated Visit Verification- Mobile visit data auto-synced with Zoho- Automated compliance checkpoints for Medicaid waiver programs- Live workload visibility and performance analytics- Secure, HIPAA-compliant communication channels for staff and customers“Our collaboration with GigFlex marks a transformative moment for our agency,” said Herschel Kessler, CEO of Alef Case Management. “CareHudl gives our case managers the tools to work smarter, stay connected, and serve clients more effectively across Georgia. The seamless integration with our Zoho platform means our staff finally get a unified, real-time solution that strengthens both compliance and quality of care. We are proud to partner with a technology company that truly understands the complexities of Medicaid case management.”“Alef Case Management represents exactly the type of mission-driven organization we built CareHudl to support,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO of GigFlex. “Their team works tirelessly in the field, and they deserve tools that remove friction—not add to it. By combining CareHudl’s intelligent scheduling and mobile workflows with the power of Zoho as their system of record, Alef will be able to focus more time on clients and less on administrative burdens, while improving case worker utilization, performance and satisfaction at the same time.About GigFlexAbout GigFlex: GigFlex LLC is the industry leader in Geo-Intelligent Scheduling, next-generation technology that maximizes the utilization, performance empowerment and retention of today’s increasingly mobile workforce. Its patented solution that enhances mobile field operations, real-time scheduling, compliance automation, and team communication can be easily deployed across multiple industry sectors including event management, agency staffing, and home healthcare , enabling clients to quickly generate a positive ROI. For more information, visit us at www.gigflex.com About Alef Case ManagementAlef Case Management is a Georgia-based provider of Medicaid waiver case-management services supporting individuals in the Independent Care Waiver Program (ICWP), Community Care Services Program (CCSP), and other HCBS programs. Alef’s mission is to ensure clients receive individualized care coordination, timely support, and access to essential services that promote independence and well-being.

