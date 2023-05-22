GigFlex Awarded Patent for Adaptive Location Determination System
Innovative approach to geo-intelligent scheduling is a game changer for event security , agency staffing & home healthcare
Geo-Intelligent Scheduling is a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their operations and improve efficiency”CINCINNATI, OH, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GigFlex LLC, a leading provider of GeoIntelligent Scheduling technology, has been granted a patent for its innovative Adaptive Location Determination system. This cutting-edge technology is designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of location-based scheduling, helping businesses of all sizes to better manage their resources and streamline their operations.
— Jeff Gonzales, CEO BlackGlold Agency
The Adaptive Location Determination system leverages advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to automatically adjust the scheduling of appointments and other activities based on real-time location data. This enables businesses to optimize their schedules and minimize travel time, resulting in increased productivity, reduced costs, and improved customer satisfaction.
"We are thrilled to receive this patent award for our Adaptive Location Determination system," said Larry Schwartz, CEO of GigFlex LLC. "This technology represents a major breakthrough in Geo-Intelligent Scheduling, and we believe it will revolutionize the way businesses manage their resources and serve their customers."
" Geo-Intelligent Scheduling” is a game-changer for businesses looking to optimize their operations and improve efficiency” added Jeff Gonzales, CEO of BlackGlold Agency, a leading provider of Operations and Security Consulting. " This technology has the potential to revolutionize a range of industries, including event staffing, logistics and field service”.
GigFlex LLC has a long history of innovation and excellence in the field of intelligent scheduling technology. With the addition of its Adaptive Location Determination system, GigFlex is poised to continue leading the way in Geo-Intelligent Scheduling technology, bringing innovative solutions to market that enable mobile workforce businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.
About GigFlex: GigFlex LLC is the industry leader in Geo-Intelligent Scheduling™, next-generation technology that maximizes the utilization, performance empowerment and retention of today’s increasingly mobile workforce. Designed to enhance existing scheduling systems, GigFlex SaaS solutions can be easily deployed across multiple industry sectors including event security, staffing agencies, and home healthcare, enabling clients to quickly generate a positive ROI.. For more information, visit us at www.gigflex.com .
About BlackGold Agency: At BlackGold, we're committed to your success. Whether you're looking to expand operations, increase performance, or improve organizational effectiveness, our team is experienced in a wide range of activities including operations, strategy, business development and security consulting. To learn more about please visit us at blackgoldagency.com
Geo-Intelligent Scheduling is a Registered Trademark of GigFlex LLC - All Rights reserved.
