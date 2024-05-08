Staffing Slingers Partners with GigFlex to Deliver Geo-Intelligent Hospitality Staffing Solution
Geo-Intelligent scheduling revolutionizes the way staffing agencies and event management businesses manage their resources and optimally serve their customers
With StaffWorks we will be able to provide the industry’s most powerful flexible & responsive staffing solution to our customers and workers while optimizing administrative efficiency at the same time”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GigFlex LLC, the industry leader in GeoIntelligent Scheduling® technology, announced today a contract with Staffing Slingers a leader in hospitality staffing in California’s Greater Coachella Valley.
— Debi Roemmich, Staffing Slingers
Under this contract GigFlex will provide Staffing Slingers with its comprehensive StaffWorks™ Suite which includes an advanced operations dashboard that enables Slinger and its clients to easily fill staffing needs, track worker hours and on-site timeliness & location compliance. Additionally, GigFlex will provide Slinger workers across a wide range of industries including customer service, janitorial, bar service and food service workers with an intelligent mobile app that enables them to proactively view and accept work opportunities, easily check in/check out and effectively manage their breaks.
With StaffWorks, Staffing Slingers will be able to provide the industry’s most powerful flexible and responsive staffing solution to our customers and workers while optimizing administrative efficiency at the same time” said Debi Roemmich, Client Services Manager, Slinger Staffing.
"We are thrilled to partner with Staffing Slingers" said Larry Schwartz, CEO of GigFlex LLC. "This agreement re-enforces GigFlex’s leadership in Event Staffing and the ability of our patented Geo-Intelligent scheduling technology revolutionize the way staffing agencies and event management businesses manage their resources and optimally serve their customers."
About GigFlex: GigFlex LLC is the industry leader in Geo-Intelligent Scheduling®, next-generation technology that maximizes the utilization, performance empowerment and retention of today’s increasingly mobile workforce. Designed to enhance existing scheduling systems, GigFlex SaaS solutions can be easily deployed across multiple industry sectors including event and building security, agency staffing, and home healthcare, enabling clients to quickly generate a positive ROI. For more information, visit us at www.gigflex.com .
About Staffing Slingers : Slinger Agency is a premier niche hospitality staffing agency focused on providing chefs, cooks, bartenders, and event support staff for your private event needs. For more information, visit us at www.staffingslingers.com
