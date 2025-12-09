Best California Movers Expands with New Office in Irvine, CA

Best California Movers Logo Best California Movers Truck

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best California Movers , one of California’s fastest-growing relocation companies, has officially opened its newest office in Irvine. Located at 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Ste 975, the Irvine branch marks a major expansion into Orange County—broadening the company’s presence across Southern California and enhancing direct support for residential and business clients in the region.The Irvine office is now fully operational, offering comprehensive local and long-distance moving services, supported by trained logistics coordinators and experienced moving crews. Customers in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Tustin, Newport Beach, Mission Viejo, and the surrounding communities gain access to streamlined scheduling, fast dispatch capabilities, and same-day service options depending on availability.This new Orange County location complements Best California Movers’ statewide network. The company already operates offices in North Hollywood and Glendale (Los Angeles County), Poway (San Diego County), and Santa Clara (Santa Clara County). With the addition of the Irvine branch, Best California Movers is further positioned to coordinate high-volume intercity moves across California—from LA to Orange County, the Bay Area, and throughout the state.The company’s expansion into Irvine is driven by substantial regional growth, increased residential turnover, and strong demand for dependable moving solutions tailored to both households and commercial clients. Orange County’s mix of corporate relocations, new housing developments, and expanding business districts makes the area a strategic location for the company’s continued growth.As with all company locations, the Irvine branch provides packing and unpacking services, secure storage options, furniture disassembly and assembly, and full logistics support. The office operates under the same quality standards and dispatch systems used statewide, including GPS-equipped trucks and real-time communication between customers and coordinators.Customers can now contact the Irvine office directly 24/7 at (949) 994-6914 or visit the Irvine location page at:Address: 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Ste 975, Irvine, CA 92618Google Maps: https://www.google.com/maps?cid=15860327049950279245 With the opening of the Irvine office, Best California Movers strengthens its mission to deliver efficient, transparent, and customer-first moving experiences, backed by trained teams and a growing statewide infrastructure.

