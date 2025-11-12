Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,052 in the last 365 days.

Best California Movers Launches Free Second-Month Storage Offer in Santa Clara

Best California Movers Logo

Best California Movers Trucks

Best California Movers Trucks in Santa Clara

Best California Movers introduces a limited-time offer in Santa Clara: book moving with storage and get the second month free.

This Santa Clara promotion helps remove financial pressure during relocation and gives families extra time to settle comfortably. ”
— Chief Marketing Officer of Best California Movers.
SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best California Movers has announced a limited-time promotion for residents of Santa Clara. Customers who book both moving and storage services will receive the second month of storage free, a program designed to ease relocation costs and simplify the moving process.
According to the company, the offer applies to new bookings made during the promotional period and aims to help households bridge the gap between move-out and move-in dates. The initiative extends Best California Movers’ ongoing commitment to accessible and dependable relocation solutions throughout California.
The company, which maintains regional branches in Southern California, including Los Angeles County, San Diego County, Orange County, and Riverside County, and the Bay Area, noted that its expanded network enables faster response times and consistent service quality for both local and long-distance moves.
Founded in North Hollywood, Best California Movers has built a reputation for professionalism and reliability, backed by more than 4,000 five-star reviews. The company provides residential and commercial moving, short- and long-term storage, packing, and logistical coordination across major California metro areas.
For additional details about the Santa Clara storage offer or to schedule a move, visit:
2931 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051
https://bestcaliforniamovers.com/ca/santa-clara-movers/

Irina Hutnyk
Best California Movers
+1 4082000452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Best California Movers Launches Free Second-Month Storage Offer in Santa Clara

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more