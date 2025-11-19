Best California Movers Announces 50% Off Second Storage Month at Los Angeles Office

Best California Movers Logo Best California Movers Truck

Best California Movers’ North Hollywood office introduces a limited-time promotion: customers receive 50% off the second month of storage in LA.

This promotion eases storage costs for North Hollywood customers managing complicated moving schedules.” — CMO, Best California Movers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best California Movers has announced a limited-time promotion available through its Los Angeles office. Customers who reserve moving services together with storage will receive 50% off the second month of storage, a measure intended to ease relocation costs for households and businesses throughout Los Angeles.The company stated that the promotion applies to new bookings made during the active campaign period. The North Hollywood office, located at 7241 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91605 , which serves as the company’s primary operational hub, supports residential and commercial relocations across the Los Angeles region. The site also offers climate-controlled storage designed to assist customers experiencing construction delays, staggered move-in dates, or other transition-related scheduling gaps.Best California Movers provides service coverage across Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County, Santa Clara County and the Bay Area, ensuring access to trained moving teams throughout the state. The company holds licenses CAL T0192283, DOT 3489907 and MC 1173381, and reports more than 4,000 five-star reviews across major platforms. Its North Hollywood branch supports full-service moving, packing, loading assistance and transparent, coordinator-led estimates.The company noted that additional details regarding eligibility, duration, and storage availability may be requested directly through the North Hollywood office.For further information about Best California Movers' services or to connect with a local relocation coordinator, interested parties are directed to visit https://bestcaliforniamovers.com Best California Movers operates as a licensed, insured, and dependable team focused on prioritizing client needs. The company handles details of home, office, and long-distance relocations with care and professionalism, aiming to provide a smooth and seamless experience from beginning to end.

